After two years as a junior varsity program, Liberty Magnet High School returned to the varsity football scene with a championship-caliber coach and a four-star running back.
Kaleb Jackson, the Patriots junior running back, capped off his sophomore campaign with 907 total yards and 12 touchdowns. Although it was just at the junior varsity level, the star running back earned four big offers from Division I schools including LSU.
In his first varsity, he nearly doubled his numbers, recording 1,581 yards and 23 touchdowns in nine games. By the end of the season, Jackson averaged close to 176 yards per game.
“It’s a lot of responsibility,” Jackson said about being one of the team’s lead contributors. “I take that responsibility, and I take it with pride.”
However, Jackson also credits his teammates. From his quarterback to his defense, the running back recognizes he isn’t the only contributor on the team. Instead, Jackson is a puzzle piece in an intricately crafted scheme by an experienced head coach.
Drey Trosclair took over the program as head coach in 2019 after being dismissed from Ascension Catholic’s football team after four seasons and two state championship appearances. The dismissal came after a dispute between Trosclair and Ascension Catholic administrators about on-field pass distribution for the state title game.
Trosclair, tasked with rebuilding a program from the ground up, delivered a district title and playoff win in Liberty’s first varsity season.
“I think a lot of people on the outside look in probably would say they’re way ahead of schedule,” Trosclair said. “But for us, this is always what we saw ourselves as being able to become.”
Although Liberty’s resurgence was helped by a successful coach, without the assistance of a four-star running back in love with the gridiron success might not have been so achievable.
“I have fun every time I get on the field,” Jackson said. “Either stressed or confident it’s probably the greatest experience you can have.”
Coaching a player who puts in all the work a coach could ask for is a fun experience for both the team and the staff, Trosclair said. Trosclair said that Jackson, a player of few words, commands the locker room through his dedication on and off the field.
“He can do so many different things and change the football game in so many different ways,” Trosclair said. “Guys like him don’t come around often.”
While Jackson finds pleasure on the field and with his teammates, off the field he is just a regular student. The Liberty junior said he hopes to study engineering wherever he decides to play at the next level, but after studying Jackson normally spends time with his family and friends.
“I like to be a regular kid sometimes,” Jackson said.
Jackson prepares to face his next challenge of the season Friday in the Division II quarterfinals of the playoffs. After defeating Hannan 40-28 in the opening round, the Patriots will look to conquer back-to-back reigning state champion, St. Thomas More.
The Cougars are led by LSU commitment Walker Howard, who after being injured for a month with a fractured fibula returned to the lineup without any hindrance. St. Thomas More defeated Evangel Christian 56-12 and on Friday will travel to Olympia Stadium.
Trosclair intends to use his playoff experience and home-field advantage to place his players in a winnable environment.
“The whole team is excited. It’s probably the biggest game of our whole career,” Jackson said. “We’re excited to get out there and compete.”