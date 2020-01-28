PORT ALLEN — Carlos Stewart and Salle Wilson carried the offense as usual, but it was Dunham’s defensive execution that fueled a hot start in a 68-55 victory against Port Allen at the Pelicans' gym Tuesday.
The Tigers (15-9) forced nine turnovers and held the home team to two field goals in the first quarter to jump to a 19-10 which Dunham widened to 33-19 at halftime. The Pels (19-5) spent the rest of the night trying to catch up, trailing by as many as 19.
Stewart scored 28 points and Wilson 22, both driving to the basket or pulling up for jump shots against the Port Allen defense. Jon Melara had 12 points and Stewart also had seven rebounds for the Tigers, No. 2 in the Division III power ratings.
“We tried to make things difficult on their best players,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said. “(Port Allen forward Collin) Holloway is a load to deal with around the goal. We loaded up against him.
“They probably missed some shots they normally make in their gym. We were able to get off to a good start on offense and keep them at arm's length.”
Stewart and Wilson each hit a 3-pointer to start Dunham with a 6-0 lead and the pair combined for all the points in an 8-0 run to separate the score early. When the Pels clamped down on Stewart and Wilson, the Tigers worked the ball around to Melara, who connected on 4 of 5 3-point shots.
“Dunham was really good defensively, a good game plan," Port Allen coach Derrick Jones said. "They knew which guys wanted to shoot threes and did a good job executing their game plan. We got some good looks and didn’t knock them down but it had more to do with their defensive strategy.”
Port Allen started to make a push in the third quarter when EJ McQuillan made a 3-pointer but Melara answered with one of his own. Wilson hit another 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer for a 54-35 lead, Dunham’s largest of the night.
“Those guys (Stewart and Wilson), normally they get 50 to 55 a night,” Pixley said. “The rest of the guys are learning how to play off those guys.
“We’re getting better. Our schedule has played to our favor, we’ve played the best, including these guys. The more No. 1 teams you play, the better you get.”
Collin Holloway had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Port Allen, No. 1 in the Class 2A power ratings, and Tawasky Johnson 12.
“Holloway is starting to come into his own,” Jones said. “We have to do a better job of creating for him. Some of our guys have to understand if their shot isn’t falling there are so many things they can do. We’ll keep coaching them and keep getting better.”