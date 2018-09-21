It was a ground and pound type of night for both Baker and Brusly.
The two teams combined for 447 yards rushing. However, big plays on defense and special teams in the third quarter were the difference for Baker in a 30-19 win over Brusly in the two teams’ district opener.
The Buffaloes had possession and were up 16-12 on Brusly when running back Desmond Windon powered down to the 1-yard line. However, a penalty for illegal formation backed Baker up five yards. Soon, it was fourth-and-goal on the 5.
Then Brusly’s Kyle Parker busted through the line, forced a fumble and recovered it at the 12-yard line. The Panther defense made the biggest stand of the night, but they quickly found themselves back on their heels after quarterback Nick Penell threw an interception to Baker defensive back Kendell McKinnis, who returned it inside the 10.
“McKinnis was right there where he needed to be,” said Baker coach Eric Randall, whose team had a goal-line stand of their own in the second quarter that resulted in a missed field goal by Brusly. “He did a good job of scaling the ball and bringing it back up field. That was a turning point.”
Windon, who led all rushers with 154 yards, scored for his second touchdown of the night for Baker and increased the lead to 22-12.
On Brusly’s next drive, Penell made up for his interception. On a triple-option play, Penell kept the ball and somehow came out of a pile of bodies, broke another tackle near the goal line and walked in for a 20-yard touchdown. Nathan Landry’s extra point was good and the lead was cut to three 22-19.
But Baker’s Bryant Williams delivered the backbreaker when he returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. It appeared that the touchdown was going to be erased due to a blindside block, but the call went against Brusly and the score stood.
“You never get that call called on the kicking team,” Randall said. “Through and through, it was in our favor. We needed some kind of help that time.”
It was enough for Baker, who continued draining the clock with its rushing attack in the fourth quarter.
By the time Brusly was back on offense the game was pretty much decided. Panthers coach Hoff Schooler said his team did everything the coaches ask of them and played hard all 48 minutes.
“The pick turns it around, and hats off to Baker,” Schooler added. “They played good football, didn’t turn the ball over and did what they needed to do to win.”