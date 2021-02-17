GEISMAR — Catholic High didn’t take many shots during its quarterfinal matchup against Dutchtown, but the ones Bears make the ones they did take count.
Of the Bears’ seven shots on only four landed on frame. Compare that to the 12-of-14 clip the No. 9 Griffins produced and the picture of a potentially lopsided affair takes shape.
But the difference Wednesday wasn’t how many shots each side took but rather how many they finished. In that regard, top-seeded Catholic avoid the upset with a 2-1 edge where it matters most — the final score.
“All week we talked about if we were going to lose a game, it’d be to them,” Catholic goalkeeper Rhett DeBlieux said. “The way we play, the way they play, how we’re playing, it could go either way. Just glad we got the result today.”
DeBlieux was a wall for the Bears from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.
While Catholic (15-2-0) slowly built its way up through the offense to create scoring opportunities, the Griffins (13-8-2) bombarded DeBlieux and the back line with quick-striking counterattacks.
That is how Catholic held an advantage in overall possession but finished with a heavy deficit in shot count. In the first half alone Dutchtown claimed a 6-1 edge in shots, though none found the back of the net.
It was scoreless at halftime. Neither side scored until the 50th minute when Liam Breaux found Marcello Occupati for a textbook header off a corner kick.
Dutchtown found its breakthrough of the match just five minutes later when a misclearance left the goal open for an Ayden Rawashdeh equalizer from just a few yards out.
But Breaux struck again with another goal off a corner kick in the 69th minute, this time to Blake Cook, to take back the lead with the eventual game-winner.
Dutchtown refused to go down without a fight, though. The Griffins tested DeBlieux three more times before the final whistle, including a point-blank shot that landed in his arms on what became the game’s final play.
“He’s great. He’s a top keeper,” Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer said of DeBlieux. “There aren’t many of those in the state and he’s just big, physical, reads the ball, reads the game, gets in the right position and holds on to it.
“We had opportunities, might’ve been able to connect a little better on our shots. But we created chances and maybe that little finishing edge of a true striker could’ve put that away.”
Catholic coach Jonathan Brunet said the Bears haven’t scored on too many corner kicks this season and was pleased for the Bears to show more of that ability.
The Bears have outscored opponents 53-10 this season, including 13-2 through the first three rounds of the playoffs.
Catholic previously topped Dutchtown 3-0 during their regular-season meeting, but Dyer said he was proud of the Griffins reclaiming some honor from their previous loss with an improved performance Wednesday.
Catholic moves on to host No. 4 C.E. Byrd in the semifinals later this week. Another win would put the Bears in a second consecutive Division I final. The Bears lost to St. Paul’s in the 2020 final.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Brunet said. “It’s just really, really tough to beat a tough team like Dutchtown.”