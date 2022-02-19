Some Catholic soccer players spun each other around while they embraced near one end of the field. Other players celebrated near midfield. Eventually, they all stood together while holding the Division I state championship trophy for a second year in a row.
Top-seeded Catholic defeated No. 10 Dutchtown 1-0 in the first championship meeting in the highest enrollment classification between two Baton Rouge area schools. The teams played Saturday at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.
“There’s nothing like it,” junior midfielder Max Cavana said as he held the outstanding player award. “Same as last year, the adrenaline. It’s indescribable.”
The runner-up finish for Dutchtown completed an impressive postseason run that included three wins against higher-seeded opponents, including two in overtime against No. 2 Jesuit in a quarterfinal and No. 3 St. Paul’s in a semifinal.
Dutchtown advanced to the state soccer final for the first time in school history.
“It’s a wonderful season, a wonderful experience for our seniors,” Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer said.
Catholic survived a frantic finish that included two free kicks for Dutchtown and a corner kick that senior Jaxson Stovall attempted to hook into the goal like he did when he scored the winner in New Orleans against Jesuit.
“It seemed like in those last frantic few minutes, if things had fallen our way things would have ended differently,” Dyer said. “But that’s just the way the game goes.”
Catholic senior James Couhig scored the lone goal less than five minutes after the start. He has been a key offensive player for the Bears during his three seasons on varsity.
“It just felt like everything was going our way right there,” Couhig said. “I got the ball at my feet and I fired, and I knew it was going in.”
The Bears attempted 16 shots, including 10 on-goal attempts. Dutchtown sophomore keeper Joshua Barrow made several impressive saves. He reached high for one save in the second half. On many others, he showed he was sure-handed by catching the ball.
“I thought Dutchtown was fantastic, one of the best teams we played all year,” Catholic coach Jonathan Brunet said. “Very well coached. Very, very good players. Always a difficult final. Very frantic, but we were fortunate to win.”
Dutchtown did not have many scoring chances much of the night. The Griffins attempted zero shots on goal. Several shots in the second half hooked to the side of the goal or soared above the crossbar.
This was the second year in a row the teams met in the postseason. Catholic defeated Dutchtown 2-1 in a quarterfinal last season.