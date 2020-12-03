BR.scotlandvillecentral.103120 HS 298.JPG
Central quarterback Jonathan Swift II (13) pushes back on Scotlandville's Deitron Parker (12), Friday, October 30, 2020, at Central High's football stadium in Central, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

John Curtis vs. Scotlandville

Division I

7 p.m. at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium

RECORDS: No. 7 Curtis 5-4; No. 2 Scotlandville 6-0

LAST WEEK: Curtis won by forfeit over Shaw; Scotlandville did not play

PLAYERS TO WATCH: CURTIS: QB Buddy Taylor, CB/RB Caleb Spann, DT Elinus Noel; SCOTLANDVILLE: DT Jamie Cleveland, WR Jon Hubbard, K Nick Montgomery, DB/P Darin Langley.

NOTEWORTHY: Can the Hornets, who have not played since beating Zachary on Nov. 7, defend Curtis’ vaunted veer attack? … Taylor leads the Patriots with 737 rushing yards and 715 passing yards and 18 total TDs … SHS RB Marlon Gunn Jr. got a Florida State offer Thursday has 746 yards and 5 TDs, while QB C’zavian Teasett has 1,041 passing yards and 14 TDs.

Lafayette Christian at Episcopal

Division III

7 p.m. at EHS

RECORDS: No. 5 Lafayette Christian 6-1; No. 4 Episcopal 8-0

LAST WEEK: Neither team played last week

PLAYERS TO WATCH: LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN: WR/DB Sage Ryan, QB JuJuan Johnson, QB Ryan Roberts, FB Braylen Green, DL Fitzgerald West; EPISCOPAL: QB Dylan Mehrotra, RB Ryan Armwood, LB/RB Oliver Jack, LB Allen Stewart, DE Austin Sybrant.

NOTEWORTHY: Stiffest challenge of the season for unbeaten Episcopal …LCA’s Ryan is an LSU commitment, while Johnson is a freshman with 684 passing yards … Episcopal’s Armwood has 968 rushing yards and 23 total TDs, while Mehrotra has 660 passing yards and 11 TDs.

Madison Prep vs. Donaldsonville

Class 3A

7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

RECORDS: No. 9 Madison Prep 6-2; No. 8 Donaldsonville 5-2

LAST WEEK: Madison Prep beat Bogalusa 46-8; Donaldsonville beat Loranger 46-0

PLAYERS TO WATCH: MADISON PREP: QB Zeon Chriss, WR/DB/KR Tyrell Raby, OL/DL Ronald Harris, SS Royon Davis; DONALDSONVILLE: RB Rae’land Johnson, RB/LB Robert Kent, DB/P Josh Collier, QB Treveyon Brown.

NOTEWORTHY: Rare meeting for two local teams who compete in different 3A districts … DHS’ Johnson cracked the 1,000-yards barrier in seven games by rushing for 246 yards last week … MPA’s Chriss has over 1,000 passing yards and also leads the Chargers in rushing. MPA’s Raby is a Memphis commitment.

New Iberia at Zachary

Class 5A

7 p.m. at ZHS’ Bronco Stadium

RECORDS: No. 14 New Iberia 7-2; No. 3 Zachary 5-1

LAST WEEK: New Iberia beat Southside 53-13; Zachary beat Airline 41-7

PLAYERS TO WATCH: NEW IBERIA: RB Markel Linzer, RB Tyce Fusilier. RB Alvin George; ZACHARY: WR Charles Robertson, OL Matthew Clayton, LB Dylan Matthews, DB Ralph Walker.

NOTEWORTHY: NISH looks to attack the Broncos with a Wing-T offense that features multiple running threats led by Linzer with 1,044 yards and 20 TDs … Zachary’s offense is led by QB Eli Holstein (1,262 passing yards, 9 TDs) and RB Connor Wisham (644 rushing yards, 14 TDs).

Rummel vs. Catholic

Division I

7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium

RECORDS: No. 5 Rummel 6-1; No. 4 Catholic 6-2

LAST WEEK: Neither team played last week

PLAYERS TO WATCH: RUMMEL: QB Kyle Wickersham, RB Logan Diggs, LB Kolbe Fields, DL Caboz Craig; CATHOLIC: RB George Hart, WR Tre Benson, DL Christian Mannino, DB Michael Cerniauskas.

NOTEWORTHY: The rematch of last year’s Division I title game features a contrast in QBs with Rummel’s Wickersham, son of former LSU QB Jeff Wickersham, has 1,251 yards passing and 17 TDs, while Diggs added 646 rushing yards and 6 TDs … Catholic has 1,872 rushing yards, led by Corey Singleton with 523 yards … Freshman QB Daniel Beale (448 yards, 4 TDs) is set to start for Catholic

West Monroe at Central

Class 5A

7 p.m. at Central High Stadium

RECORDS: No. 10 West Monroe 5-1; No. 7 Central 8-1

LAST WEEK: West Monroe beat Chalmette 44-26; Central beat Pineville 41-8

PLAYERS TO WATCH: WEST MONROE: RB Derome Williams, DL/TE Aidan Swanner, DE Brock Harvey; CENTRAL: DL Tyler Scott, DL Lucas Hill, OL Kyrin Ely, RB Pierce Patterson.

NOTEWORTHY: It is the fourth time the teams have met in the 5A playoffs since 2013 … Patterson leads the Wildcats with 942 rushing yards and 11 TDs, while QB Jonathan Swift has 1,091 passing yards, 552 rushing yards and 20 combined TDs … The Wildcats have won four straight since their lone loss to Scotlandville in District 4-5A.

