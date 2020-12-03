John Curtis vs. Scotlandville
Division I
7 p.m. at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
RECORDS: No. 7 Curtis 5-4; No. 2 Scotlandville 6-0
LAST WEEK: Curtis won by forfeit over Shaw; Scotlandville did not play
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CURTIS: QB Buddy Taylor, CB/RB Caleb Spann, DT Elinus Noel; SCOTLANDVILLE: DT Jamie Cleveland, WR Jon Hubbard, K Nick Montgomery, DB/P Darin Langley.
NOTEWORTHY: Can the Hornets, who have not played since beating Zachary on Nov. 7, defend Curtis’ vaunted veer attack? … Taylor leads the Patriots with 737 rushing yards and 715 passing yards and 18 total TDs … SHS RB Marlon Gunn Jr. got a Florida State offer Thursday has 746 yards and 5 TDs, while QB C’zavian Teasett has 1,041 passing yards and 14 TDs.
Lafayette Christian at Episcopal
Division III
7 p.m. at EHS
RECORDS: No. 5 Lafayette Christian 6-1; No. 4 Episcopal 8-0
LAST WEEK: Neither team played last week
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN: WR/DB Sage Ryan, QB JuJuan Johnson, QB Ryan Roberts, FB Braylen Green, DL Fitzgerald West; EPISCOPAL: QB Dylan Mehrotra, RB Ryan Armwood, LB/RB Oliver Jack, LB Allen Stewart, DE Austin Sybrant.
NOTEWORTHY: Stiffest challenge of the season for unbeaten Episcopal …LCA’s Ryan is an LSU commitment, while Johnson is a freshman with 684 passing yards … Episcopal’s Armwood has 968 rushing yards and 23 total TDs, while Mehrotra has 660 passing yards and 11 TDs.
Madison Prep vs. Donaldsonville
Class 3A
7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
RECORDS: No. 9 Madison Prep 6-2; No. 8 Donaldsonville 5-2
LAST WEEK: Madison Prep beat Bogalusa 46-8; Donaldsonville beat Loranger 46-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MADISON PREP: QB Zeon Chriss, WR/DB/KR Tyrell Raby, OL/DL Ronald Harris, SS Royon Davis; DONALDSONVILLE: RB Rae’land Johnson, RB/LB Robert Kent, DB/P Josh Collier, QB Treveyon Brown.
NOTEWORTHY: Rare meeting for two local teams who compete in different 3A districts … DHS’ Johnson cracked the 1,000-yards barrier in seven games by rushing for 246 yards last week … MPA’s Chriss has over 1,000 passing yards and also leads the Chargers in rushing. MPA’s Raby is a Memphis commitment.
New Iberia at Zachary
Class 5A
7 p.m. at ZHS’ Bronco Stadium
RECORDS: No. 14 New Iberia 7-2; No. 3 Zachary 5-1
LAST WEEK: New Iberia beat Southside 53-13; Zachary beat Airline 41-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: NEW IBERIA: RB Markel Linzer, RB Tyce Fusilier. RB Alvin George; ZACHARY: WR Charles Robertson, OL Matthew Clayton, LB Dylan Matthews, DB Ralph Walker.
NOTEWORTHY: NISH looks to attack the Broncos with a Wing-T offense that features multiple running threats led by Linzer with 1,044 yards and 20 TDs … Zachary’s offense is led by QB Eli Holstein (1,262 passing yards, 9 TDs) and RB Connor Wisham (644 rushing yards, 14 TDs).
Rummel vs. Catholic
Division I
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: No. 5 Rummel 6-1; No. 4 Catholic 6-2
LAST WEEK: Neither team played last week
PLAYERS TO WATCH: RUMMEL: QB Kyle Wickersham, RB Logan Diggs, LB Kolbe Fields, DL Caboz Craig; CATHOLIC: RB George Hart, WR Tre Benson, DL Christian Mannino, DB Michael Cerniauskas.
NOTEWORTHY: The rematch of last year’s Division I title game features a contrast in QBs with Rummel’s Wickersham, son of former LSU QB Jeff Wickersham, has 1,251 yards passing and 17 TDs, while Diggs added 646 rushing yards and 6 TDs … Catholic has 1,872 rushing yards, led by Corey Singleton with 523 yards … Freshman QB Daniel Beale (448 yards, 4 TDs) is set to start for Catholic
West Monroe at Central
Class 5A
7 p.m. at Central High Stadium
RECORDS: No. 10 West Monroe 5-1; No. 7 Central 8-1
LAST WEEK: West Monroe beat Chalmette 44-26; Central beat Pineville 41-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WEST MONROE: RB Derome Williams, DL/TE Aidan Swanner, DE Brock Harvey; CENTRAL: DL Tyler Scott, DL Lucas Hill, OL Kyrin Ely, RB Pierce Patterson.
NOTEWORTHY: It is the fourth time the teams have met in the 5A playoffs since 2013 … Patterson leads the Wildcats with 942 rushing yards and 11 TDs, while QB Jonathan Swift has 1,091 passing yards, 552 rushing yards and 20 combined TDs … The Wildcats have won four straight since their lone loss to Scotlandville in District 4-5A.