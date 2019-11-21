Sometimes, the waiting is the hardest part.
Dunham coach Neil Weiner and his staff took advantage of their first-round bye in the LHSAA playoffs. The close-knit staff gathered with their wives to enjoy dinner and a relaxing Friday night.
But mostly, they could hardly bear the thought of not being on the field while the Division III playoff season was underway.
“It’s not any fun just sitting around,” Weiner said. “If you play high school football, you don’t want to be off.”
Weiner said the senior class, 36-3 over the past four years, was disappointed about not hosting an opponent in the first round. But the team leaders are excited about the challenge of traveling to New Orleans to take on No. 4 Isidore Newman.
The 9-1 Tigers cruised to a 41-8 win over Capitol to close out the regular season. Now they’ll face a Newman (9-1) squad and its star freshman quarterback Arch Manning. The young signal-caller has all the requisite skills his family of QBs is known for, Weiner assured.
Behind Manning, Newman held the number one ranking through most of the season until St. Charles upended the Greenies 28-27.
“Oh, he can do it all,” Weiner said. “He’s as polished as any high school quarterback I’ve seen - and he’s just 15. He recognizes coverages and knows their offense inside and out. He can throw it 50-60 yards in the air and certainly doesn’t look like a freshman.”
Dunham will counter with quarterbacks Stephen Still and Anthony Stafford. Still has thrown for 759 yards on 53-of-96 passing while Stafford follows with 677 yards and a completion ratio of 55.9 percent.
Joshua Hardy leads the receiving corps with 324 yards on 17 catches. Gabe Hitzman and Rhett Guidry follow with 296 and 257 yards respectively. In the rushing department, Kalante Wilson has gained 923 yards on 130 attempts.
“Our seniors deserve credit for keeping us energized,” Weiner said. “We’re ready. We’ve been building up for 14 days and we can’t wait to get out there and play.”
In Class 3A, No. 4 Madison Prep (10-1) will host No. 13 Booker T. Washington-NO (8-3) at Istrouma. Quarterback Zeon Chriss leads the Chargers to battle with 2,098 yards, 32 touchdowns and just five interceptions on the season.
MPA coach Landry Williams said the Chargers will depend on their skill players for success.
“Their team is very fast and athletic,” he said. “But if we can get the right skill players matched up on their skill players, I like our chances.”
Joel Wilson leads the receivers with 743 yards and 11 touchdowns on 36 catches. Major Burns has 470 yards on 12 receptions, Tyrell Raby has contributed 425 yards on 18 receptions and Maleak Palmer adds another 419 yards on 26 catches.
In other Class 3A action, No. 30 Baker (6-4) will follow a 28-21 win over Loranger by hosting No. 14 Iota (9-2). It is the second straight year the Buffaloes have hosted Iota in the second round. Iota, a No. 1 seed a year ago, won 31-14 last season.
In Division II, No. 3 University Lab (8-3) travels to Houma to face No. 11 Vandebilt Catholic (7-4). The Cubs blanked Lusher Charter, 49-0, in the first round. Another key game in Division IV has sixth-seeded Southern Lab (7-3) traveling to Donaldsonville to play No. 3 Ascension Catholic (10-0).
It also is important to note that Dunham is one of five District 8-2A teams remaining in the either Class 2A/Division III playoffs. No. 19 Capitol (5-5) hosts 30th-seeded Lakeside (3-7) for a Class 2A playoff game at Memorial Stadium. Episcopal (at St. Charles), Port Allen (at Ferriday) and East Feliciana (at Many) all travel.