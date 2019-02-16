Plaquemine survived a late-game push and defeated Woodlawn 45-43 Saturday to clinch the District 6-4A title.
The victory extends the Green Devils' win streak to eight games. Head coach Donald Johnson said it gives his team valuable momentum as it prepares for the Class 4A state tournament.
“This is the moment we have been preparing for all year,” Johnson said. “We have been talking about getting to this level and getting on this stage. State is something we’ll be ready for.”
After the game Johnson heaped praise on his pair of 5-foot-8 guards, Jazz Proud and Jeffery Mitchell, who scored 13 and 12 points, respectively. Senior forward D.T. Wicks added 12 points.
After taking the lead in the first quarter, the Green Devils were on pace for a comfortable win until a series of controversial calls and no-calls midway through the fourth quarter drew the ire of home fans and sparked a burst of intensity from the Panthers players.
In the final minute, Woodlawn trailed 43-39 before senior guard Daryl Drewery fought through early defensive pressure and made a contested 3-pointer as two Plaquemine defenders knocked him to the ground. His made free throw completed the four-point play and tied the game with 32.6 seconds remaining. Drewery finished the game with 12 points.
On the next possession, Plaquemine advanced down the court and held the ball until 5.2 seconds remained, when Johnson called a timeout to set up a final shot. As Mitchell prepared to inbound the ball, Woodlawn coach Elmo Fernandez called a timeout of his own to adjust the defense.
When the play finally began, Mitchell inbounded the ball to Proud, and the Panthers defenders attempted to foul him on the floor. The referees did not blow the whistle until Proud started his shooting motion with 1.4 seconds remaining.
“The last five seconds we were trying to foul the guy because we had a foul to give,” Fernandez said. “They wouldn’t call the foul.”
Proud sunk both of his free throws, propelling the Green Devils to a 55-53 lead.
“We definitely want the ball in his hands in late game situations,” Johnson said. “He’s our best player and our best playmaker, so we definitely want the ball with him.”
A visibly upset Fernandez called a timeout and berated the nearest official before gathering his team to draw up a final play.
Devanghan Gross, who scored a game-high 15 points for the Panthers, heaved an unsuccessful full-court shot at the buzzer.
“Our whole goal this entire year was to be playing in the district championship game,” Fernandez said. “I’m just damn sorry we had to lose this way.”