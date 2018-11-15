The song “Physical” was a hit for Olivia Newton-John in 1981. David Brewerton of Zachary and Darnell Lee of East Ascension have no desire to carry a tune.
Instead, the two coaches believe “physical” is a brand of football. The kind that has carried Zachary to two Class 5A football titles in the past three years. It is what East Ascension aspires to, based on a lesson Lee learned from Brewerton when they coached at rival schools.
“The first year Livonia went to the title game (2013) I was head coach at Northwest,” Lee explains. “They were running the spread, but in the first half the weather was really bad. After halftime, they came out in an I-formation, just ran the ball down our throat and won 14-7.
“They were so physical. The same thing has worked at Zachary. If you can be the most physical team, you can win. That is where we need to be.”
Each school faces a different Class 5A second-round challenge Friday night. Sixth-seeded Zachary (9-2) travels to No. 22 Hahnville (6-5), while No. 5 East Ascension (10-1) hosts 12th-seeded Slidell (9-2) at Spartan Stadium in Gonzales.
Even though their teams were rivals, Lee and Brewerton developed a bond and still talk multiple times each year. Lee said a letter of recommendation Brewerton wrote on his behalf helped him land the head coaching job at his alma mater, East Ascension.
Lee holds a hard line for his team this week. Slidell and the Spartans have their playmakers. Defensive end Deshon Hall, a Louisiana Tech commitment, is a Spartans leader.
“Teams that play physical and limit mistakes are the ones that win playoff games,” Lee said. “The second round has been the jinx for us the last couple of years. Can this be the year? We must be physical.”
Zachary faces a much anticipated rematch with Hahnville, the team they beat in last year’s 5A title game. HHS got a huge boost when quarterback Andrew Robison won an arbitration to gain eligibility before Week 9. Of course, ZHS has a top dual-threat quarterback in Keilon Brown, an all-state player last year, who has nearly 3,000 yards of offense.
Though his team has suffered a rash of injuries that has three starters sidelined, Brewerton’s formula of physicality and elevated play in the playoffs remains.
“It is hard sometimes for our coaches and players to make people understand this is not automatic,” Brewerton said. “It is not easy and takes a lot of work. These guys believe the playoffs are a special time of the year, and that it’s their time — just like every other year. They embrace this chance.”