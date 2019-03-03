Catholic High Tip Off Invitational
Boys
Field
Shot Put: 1. Kaydon Berard, Denham Springs, 45-1. 2. Oliver Jack, Episcopal, 43-5.50. 3. Dylan Sarrazon, Catholic High, 42-6.
Discus: 1. Chris Shannon, Catholic High, 125-00. 2. Kaydon Berard, Denham Springs, 119-10. 3. Clay Thompson, Catholic High, 118-4.
Javelin: 1. Jack Maddox, Catholic High, 171-10. 2. Jackson Rimes, Catholic High, 162-6. 3. Bryce Olivier, Catholic High, 152-11.
Long Jump: 1. James Usher, Catholic High, 19-9.75. 2. Caleb Bonine, Catholic High, 19-4.5. 3. Ulrick Wiley, Brother Martin, 18-9.5
Triple Jump: 1. Caleb Bonine, Catholic High, 39-7.5. 2. Andrew Gawareck, Catholic High, 39-0.5. 3. Bennett Saia, Catholic High, 36-3.
High Jump: 1. Ebenezer Aggrey, Catholic High, 6-2. 2. EJ Burgess, Denham Springs, 5-6
Pole Vault: 1. Alex Morrison, Denham Springs, 12. 2. Jared Sapia, Catholic High, 11-6. 3. Justin Haysbert, Catholic High, 10-6.
Track
4x200 relay: 1. Catholic High, 1:27.3. 2. Southern Lab, 1:31.8. 3. Brother Martin 1:38.1.
1,600: 1. James Lalonde, Catholic High, 4:29.9. 2. Chris Cuntz, Catholic High, 4:30.9. 3. David Whitehurst, Episcopal, 4:36.4.
110 hurdles: 1. Sayer Sauviac, Catholic High, 14.9. 2. Brandt Middleton, Catholic High, 15.9. 3. Logan Antie, Catholic High, 17.9.
100: 1. Braelon Morgan, Catholic High, 11.1. 2. Phillip Earnhart, Catholic High, 11.1. 3. EJ Burgess, Denham Springs, 11.3.
800: 1. Collin Hedges, Catholic High, 1:59.8. 2. Todd McInnis, Episcopal, 1:59.9. 3. Blaison Trevill, Catholic High, 2:01.6.
4x100 relay: 1. Southern Lab, 43.5. 2. Catholic High, 43.7. 3. Brother Martin, 45.7.
400: 1. DJ Butier, Catholic High, 47.5. 2. Ebenezar Aggrey, Catholic High, 48. 3. Trevor Babcock, Episcopal, 50.2.
300 hurdles: 1. Isaih Rankins, Southern Lab, 39.7. 2. Logan Antie, Catholic High, 42.4. 3. Sayer Sauviac, Catholic High, 42.4.
200: Braelon Morgan, Catholic High, 22.6. 2. Jalen Toaston, Catholic High, 23.4. 3. Phillip Earnhart, Denham Springs, 23.5.
3200: 1. Owen Simon, Catholic High, 9:44.4. 2. James Lalonde, Catholic High, 9:48.4. 3. Zach Morgan, Catholic High, 9:53.9.
4x400 relay: 1. Catholic High, 3:23.5. 2. Episcopal, 3:24.0. 3. Brother Martin, 3:43.2.
4x800 relay: 1. Catholic High, 8:08.4. 2. Brother Martin, 8:12.0. 3. Episcopal, 9:04.9.
Girls
Field
Shot Put: 1. Kayleigh Mims, St. Joseph's, 34-11.25. 2. Sophie Moreaux, Dunham, 30-11. 3. Cailey Aucoin, Denham Springs, 77-8.
Discus: 1. Peyton Smith, St. Joseph's, 96-5. 2. Kayleigh Mims, St. Joseph's, 82-5. 3. Cailey Aucoin, Denham Springs, 77-8.
Javelin: 1. Cailey Aucoin, Denham Springs, 107-9. 2. Rebecca Bordelon, St. Joseph's, 95-6. 3. Kayleigh Tomasion, Denham Springs, 78.
Long Jump: 1. Claire Holder, St. Joseph's, 17-0.25. 2. Mary Usher, St. Joseph's, 15-1.25. 3. Hannah Jones, St. Joseph's, 14-8.5.
Triple Jump: 1. Melanie Key, Denham Springs, 32-9. 2. Mary Usher, St. Joseph's, 30-2.5. 3. Elizabeth Usher, St. Joseph's, 28-7.
High Jump: 1. Lucy Oatley, St. Joseph's, 4-8. 2. Alley Purnell, St. Joseph's, 4-4. 3. Kendyll Monceaux, St. Joseph's, 4-2.
Pole Vault: 1. Taylor Walker, St. Joseph's, 8-6. 2. Corinne Carnaggio, St. Joseph's, 7-6. 3. Georgia Leyoub, St. Joseph's, 7-0.
Track
4x200 relay: 1. St. Joseph's, 1:43.6.
1,600: 1. Lauren Hendry, St. Joseph's's, 5:25.8. 2. Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph's's, 5:28.8. 3. Sophie Martin, St. Joseph's, 5:32.6.
100 hurdles: 1. Claire Holder, St. Joseph's, 15.9. 2. McKenna Ramsey, St. Joseph's, 16.2. 3. Sophie Kronenburg, St. Joseph's's, 16.5.
100: 1. Sydney LaFleur, St. Joseph's, 12.9. 2. Bella Moushleb, St. Joseph's, 13.6. 3. Gabrielle Davis, Denham Springs, 13.9.
800: 1. Taylor Winters, St. Joseph's, 2:24.5. 2. Lydia Poche, St. Joseph's, 2:27.2. 3. Riley Ries, Dunham, 2:42.8.
4x100: 1. St. Joseph's, 49.4.
400: 1. Megan Rodgers, Denham Springs, 1:01.7. 2. Alessandra Purnell, St. Joseph's, 1:02.6. 3. Julia Crawford, St. Joseph's, 1:04.8.
300 hurdles: 1. McKenna Ramsey, St. Joseph's, 47. 2. Sophie Kronenberg, St. Joseph's, 48.4. 3. Leanne Livingston, St. Joseph's, 51.5.
200: 1. Hannah Jones, St. Joseph's, 26.1. 2. Elizabeth St. Joseph's, 28.6. 3. Kennedy Carter, St. Joseph's, 28.9.
3200: 1. Lauren Hendry, St. Joseph's, 11:43.5. 2. Adele Broussard, Episcopal, 11:50.4. 3. Virginia Dirks, St. Joseph's 11:57.7.
4x400: 1. St. Joseph's, 4:20.1. 2. Episcopal, 4:36.6. 3. Dunham, 4:51.2.
4x800: 1. St. Joseph's, 10:00.1.