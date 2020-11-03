For Ascension Catholic volleyball coach Janelle Blanchard Leonard, there is always an inevitable question.
“People ask me, ‘Didn’t you want to have girls?’ And I tell them I have a lot of daughters … I send them home to their parents every night,” Leonard said. “The sons are the ones who live with us.”
The death of Kobe Bryant earlier this year brought #girldad to the forefront and acknowledged all the fathers and daughters entrenched in sports.
With four sons, Leonard illustrates the other side of the coin. Twins Bryce (quarterback) and Brooks (receiver) are multi-sport athletes who start for the fifth-ranked ACHS football team. Another son, Baylor, focuses on baseball for the Bulldogs. Leonard is a #girlcoach and #boymom to the core.
This is a big week for both her Ascension Catholic teams. Leonard’s fourth-seeded ACHS volleyball team hosted No. 29 West St. John Tuesday night to open the Division V playoffs.
A win would put the Bulldogs in the regional round contest either Thursday or Friday. That date and time matter because Ascension Catholic travels to eighth-ranked East Iberville for a crucial District 7-1A game Friday.
“When the football schedule changed earlier this year to put more games on Thursdays it was rough,” Leonard said. “We’ve learned how to manage it. We played at Morgan City early in the year and got to the football game in the second quarter.
“We didn’t play well and I got on my girls. Then we rushed to the football game. They didn’t want to look at me and I didn’t want to look at them. Fortunately, that happened once.”
With so much going on, teamwork is essential. Leonard credits her husband, Jody, and their sons, including 19-year-old Nicholls State student Brayden, for their support. The ACHS volleyball players and their families complete the support system.
“We are a sports family and everybody is into it … whatever the season is, whether it is football, volleyball or baseball,” Leonard said. “At this time of the year there are not a lot of homecooked meals and a lot of games.”
Plenty of games have been won. The ACHS football is 4-0. Leonard’s volleyball team is 16-10 and played a schedule that includes top teams from higher divisions.
As a middle-school religion teacher, Leonard speaks to the spiritual aspects of life. As a coach, she lauds her team’s competitive spirit and will to win.
“This group of girls special,” Leonard said. “They are talented volleyball players, but they are also very close as a team. I have so much confidence in them and believe they can do great things in the playoffs. They have put in the work. Now is when they can use it to their advantage.”
The words are not just coach speak. Leonard played in the legendary Assumption High program and graduated in 1991. She coached Central Catholic to an LHSAA title in 2003.
Middle hitters Amelie Husers (364 kills, 243 digs) and Mackenzie Marroy (336 kills, 276 digs), libero Madison Tripode (335 digs) and setter Miranda Landry (790 assists, 141 digs) help lead the Bulldogs.
“This is a great time of the year,” Leonard said. “I just hope our teams enjoy every minute and make the most of it.”