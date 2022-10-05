Scotlandville running back Covanta Milligan took a break from practice and jogged to the sideline Tuesday afternoon.
He held his helmet behind his back, looked to his right and gave a nod to the field where his offensive line and quarterback rehearsed a play under the north Baton Rouge sun. His team’s practice habits are improving, he says, yielding promising results on Friday nights.
“Throughout our preparation, throughout the whole week, it wasn’t what it needed to be,” Milligan said. “Everything that we do out here, we have to finish and do at 100%.”
The 4-5A Scotlandville Hornets are 3-2 ahead of their Friday night district opener at Central (3-2). They’ve dropped contests to an Oklahoma school, McAlester and West Monroe. A 46-8 loss to Karr was erased by forfeit. They Hornets Madison Prep by a wide margin and won a nail-biter on the road against Rummel.
“Now it feel like we got a whole lot of momentum,” Milligan said, “Knowing that we defeated Rummel. Now it feels like we can run through district.”
Milligan, a senior, waited his turn to do what he has done this year — run through defenses all year while playing defense too.
He started his prep career as a running back but sat behind two backs Scotlandville sent to Division I college programs: Marlon Gunn to East Carolina and Chance Williams to Grambling.
Milligan gained 20 pounds the summer before his junior year and moved to linebacker while Gunn and Williams wrapped up their senior seasons.
The move back to linebacker came naturally. With a runner’s perspective, he spotted cutback lanes, tracked pulling guards and met backs at the line of scrimmage. He led the team in tackles.
The difference now is obviousa. Milligan is too valuable to take off the field.
He played strong safety in Scotlandville’s first game of the year. Then in game two, against Karr, Milligan played defense in the first half and spent the second half as a running back, where he stayed for the Hornets’ next three games. To date, Milligan amassed 487 yards and seven touchdowns only on 60 carries.
For district play, the plan is for the senior to roam both sides of the ball in the last five games, with the goal of earning a scholarship.
“I had to fill some shoes,” Milligan said, “and it was all about really doing my part on the team, knowing that everybody was gonna do they part. I had to train harder and train my body harder and know that my family was gonna be on my back behind it."
Milligan's goals are not modest. “Make it to D1, and give back to my momma once I get to the NFL,” he said. “That’s the most important thing, that’s on the top of my list, give back to my mom, everything she done for me, and I just want to give it all back and more.”
So Milligan pops on his helmet, taking a brisk trot back to the field. He has work to do.