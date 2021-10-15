Friday’s scores
Baton Rouge area
Classes 5A/4A
Scotlandville 37, Central 26
Walker 26, Live Oak 7
Zachary 35, Denham Springs 3
East Ascension 35, Dutchtown 20
Ascension Catholic 28, St. Michael 24
Liberty 48, Tara 0
Belaire 17, Istrouma 8
Classes 3A and below
Brusly 54, Baker 6
Parkview Baptist 64, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0
West Feliciana 52, Mentorship Academy 20
University 37, Madison Prep 29
St. James 24, Donaldsonville 22
Lutcher 42, Berwick 0
Jewel Sumner 45, Albany 6
East Feliciana 41, Capitol 6
Episcopal 44, Dunham 40
Port Allen 44, Northeast 6
St. Martin’s 47, Springfield 6
Opelousas Catholic 27, Catholic-PC 8
Slaughter Community Charter 44, Central Private 21
Southern Lab 33, Ascension Episcopal 31
Ascension Christian 28, St. John 7
Amite 31, St. Helena 24
Friday’s statewide scores
Abbeville 46, Crowley 14
Acadiana 42, New Iberia 0
Alexandria 42, Pineville 7
Assumption 51, Morgan City 0
Basile 48, East Beauregard 28
Belle Chasse 31, Lakeshore 30, OT
Bogalusa 40, Hannan 36
Booker T. Washington 37, S. B. Wright 7
Breaux Bridge 66, Peabody 32
Brother Martin 47, Shaw 15
Captain Shreve 31, Natchitoches Central 20
Carencro 36, Northside 14
Carroll 26, Caldwell Parish 16
Cecilia 40, Beau Chene 20
Central Catholic 42, Hanson Memorial 20
Church Point 54, Northwest 6
Country Day 37, West St. John 0
Covenant Christian Academy 21, Centerville 12
D’Arbonne Woods 33, Lakeview 22
DeQuincy 35, Pickering 8
Delhi 18, Tensas 12, OT
Destrehan 41, Terrebonne 14
E.D. White 21, Patterson 0
East St. John 53, Central Lafourche 16
Erath 28, Loranger 27
Eunice 35, Washington-Marion 12
Franklin 58, Jeanerette 14
Franklin Parish 28, Bastrop 0
Franklinton 53, Pope John Paul 8
General Trass (Lake Providence) 60, Ferriday 0
Glenbrook 42, Plain Dealing 8
H.L. Bourgeois 17, Thibodaux 7
Hahnville 14, De La Salle 13
Hamilton Christian 24, Grand Lake 21
Haughton 34, Southwood 0
Haynesville 53, Arcadia 14
Holy Cross 28, Rummel 21
Iota 2, Ville Platte 0
Iowa 56, Jennings 19
Jena 31, Grant 0
Jesuit 17, John Curtis 13
Jonesboro-Hodge 28, Cedar Creek 26
Karr 62, Kennedy 0
Kentwood 35, Varnado 0
Lafayette 35, Barbe 28
Lake Arthur 33, Port Barre 30
Lake Charles College Prep 34, St. Louis 20
Leesville 49, DeRidder 41
Lena Northwood 38, Montgomery 14
Loreauville 42, Delcambre 13
Loyola College Prep 28, Bossier 16
Mamou 50, Pine Prairie 34
Mandeville 27, Fontainebleau 3
Mangham 42, Madison 8
Mansfield 46, Green Oaks 12
Many 34, Avoyelles 30
Marksville def. Buckeye, forfeit
Neville 30, Minden 0
New Iberia Catholic 14, West St. Mary 12
North Caddo 2, Ringgold 0
North DeSoto 54, B.T. Washington 0
North Webster 39, Lakeside 6
Northlake Christian 7, Haynes Academy 0
Oak Grove 56, River Oaks 0
Oberlin 47, Elton 18
Ouachita Christian 56, Delta Charter 8
Parkway 34, Airline 17
Pearl River def. Ben Franklin, forfeit
Ponchatoula 56, Slidell 14
RHS 51, North Vermilion 21
Rayville 26, Vidalia 16
Red River 35, Bunkie 14
Rosepine 47, Vinton 19
Sacred Heart 68, Westminster Christian 35
Salmen 35, McMain 22
South Lafourche 40, Ellender 28
South Plaquemines 34, Thomas Jefferson 22
Southside 44, Sam Houston 21
St. Edmund Catholic 56, North Central 24
St. Frederick Catholic 43, Sicily Island 0
St. Martinville 44, Kaplan 12
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Riverside Academy 33, OT
St. Thomas More 41, Teurlings Catholic 35, OT
Sterlington 45, Wossman 14
Sulphur 28, Comeaux 6
Sumner 45, Albany 6
Tallulah 54, Newton Co. Aca., Miss. 44
Union Parish 42, Richwood 8
Vermilion Catholic 40, Highland Baptist 0
Welsh 34, LaGrange 27
West Jefferson 44, Bonnabel 14
West Monroe 25, West Ouachita 0
Westlake 56, South Beauregard 7
Winnfield 11, Holy Savior Menard 6
Thursday’s scores
Baton Rouge area
Classes 5A/4A
Catholic 66, McKinley 6
Plaquemine 54, Broadmoor 6
Woodlawn 48, St. Amant 41
Classes 3A and below
Thrive vs. Houma Christian, ccd.
White Castle 48, East Iberville 6
Statewide scores
C.E. Byrd 45, Benton 17
Calvary Baptist Academy 73, Magnolia School of Excellence 6
Chalmette 20, East Jefferson 13
Covington 34, Hammond 14
Ehret 51, Riverdale 0
Frederick Douglass 35, Sci Academy 8
Gueydan 49, Merryville 26
Homer 60, Lincoln Preparatory School 13
Huntington 44, Woodlawn (SH) 6
Kenner Discovery 41, Lusher 0
Lafayette Christian Academy 27, NDHS 10
Logansport 50, LaSalle 7
Oakdale 29, Kinder 15
Opelousas 52, Livonia 6
Pine 35, Independence 26
Shreveport Northwood 26, Evangel Christian Academy 0
St. Charles Catholic 12, Newman 7
St. Mary’s 41, Block 6
Tioga 46, Bolton 7
Vandebilt Catholic 49, South Terrebonne 14
Saturday’s games
District 8-5A
Higgins vs. Grace King at Yenni, 2 p.m.
District 10-4A
Carver vs. Warren Easton at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.
Nondistrict
Livingston Collegiate vs. Jefferson Rise at Memtsas, 2 p.m.
Westgate vs. St. Augustine at Gormley, 2:30 p.m.