St. Michael's head coach Rob Smith celebrates a point with his players against Parkview, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at St. Michael the Archangel School in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Monday

Baker at East Iberville, 5 p.m.

Tara at Belaire, 5 p.m.

Cristo Rey at McKinley, 5 p.m.

St. John at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.

Woodlawn at Capitol, 5 p.m.

Dutchtown at Dunham, 6 p.m.

White Castle at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at Central, 6 p.m.

Scotlandville at Walker, 6 p.m.

Slaughter Community Charter at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Central Private at University, 6 p.m.

Church Point at Livonia, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

East Iberville at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Cristo Rey at False River, 5 p.m.

Istrouma at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.

Thrive Academy at Liberty Magnet, 5 p.m.

Baker at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.

St. Michael at St. John, 6 p.m.

Central at University, 6 p.m.

Capitol at Northeast, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Academy at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at McKinley, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Livonia at Port Allen, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Walker at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

McKinley at Capitol, 5 p.m.

Belaire at False River, 5 p.m.

Baker at Mentorship Academy, 5 p.m.

Donaldsonville at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Northeast at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Ascension Christian at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at Dunham, 6 p.m.

Lutcher at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

East Iberville at St. John, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Cristo Rey at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.

Woodlawn at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Zachary at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Port Allen, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.

Family Christian at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

Central at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Tara, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at University, 6 p.m.

Central Private at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Donaldsonville at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

Walker at Ascension Christian

Friday

Belaire at White Castle, 5 p.m.

