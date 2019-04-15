During Natalie Parker’s freshman year there were times when she could not put on her shoes or tie them. Parker, now a senior, takes nothing for granted, including the chance to toe the rubber for Denham Springs High in a Class 5A regional-round softball playoff game Tuesday.
“They (doctors) thought it was a sports injury at first. We went to different doctors and no one could figure out what was wrong,” Parker said. “My ankles swelled and so did my wrists and elbows. There was pain. For almost a year, I wore braces on my ankles because we thought they were bad. It was hard for me to write. We went to three of four doctors before one decided to do blood tests.”
The blood tests showed that Parker has something rare for a teenager — rheumatoid arthritis. But the illness has not stopped Parker from becoming a top pitcher and hitter for sixth-seeded Denham Springs (22-6), which hosts No. 11 Pineville High at 5:30 p.m. at North Park.
Incredibly, Parker has pitched every game. She has 226 strikeouts and a 1.59 earned run average. Parker also is hitting .455 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs. She also has signed with Mississippi-based Hinds Community College.
“It is amazing to see how far Natalie has come,” DSHS coach Leslie Efferson-Yellott said. “My first year was her sophomore season. I could not get a lot of information on her as a player from the previous coaching staff because she could not play much.
“Once the diagnosis was made and she started treatment, I talked a lot with her parents. Her body needed time to recover and that came first. We took things slow.”
Parker admits she had doubts about returning to the sport she grew up loving. Being sidelined for the entire summer before her sophomore year and the fall was a solitary time. There was medication and physical therapy.
“I knew I couldn’t play or go all out at much of anything,” Parker said. “That was really hard. And there was pain. For a while, I wondered if I could come back or if I wanted to play softball anymore.”
But Efferson-Yellott worked with Parker’s parents, Jeff and Stacy, developed a plan. Because she also was a good hitter, Parker played first base as a sophomore. Last season, Parker was a part of a three-pitcher rotation.
“We made sure to check with the doctors on what Natalie should and should not do,” Efferson-Yellott said. “Because this is so unusual, you could not find instructions on what she should do. We didn’t know whether she could lift weights, for example. And the doctors told us that some strength training helps younger patients. It is a step-by-step process.”
As treatment and therapy continued, Parker got physically and mentally stronger. As she gained more experience last season, Parker’s confidence in the circle rose and her mastery of pitches grew. Efferson-Yellott encourages her pitchers to add to their repertoire each year. Parker enters Tuesday’s playoff game with six pitches. There are still little things Efferson-Yellott watches for her. The Lady Jackets reduced their number of tournaments this spring. Parker’s workouts between games are limited.
Parker puts no limits on her team’s expectations. It will take two more wins for DSHS to advance to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball tourney April 26-27. And that is one huge goal.
“To be able to pitch and play on this team means everything,” Paker said.