There are many ways to scrutinize Wednesday's showdown between south Louisiana powers Karr and Catholic High.
It is a game that matches a No. 1-ranked team, Class 4A Karr (1-0), against No. 2 Catholic (1-0) of Class 5A at 7 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.
And it could be a chance for Karr to claim a bit of revenge. A year ago, the Bears scored 40 answered points, including two touchdowns in a 47-second span, to notch a 47-12 victory over Karr.
However, Karr coach Brice Brown is a realist who views the game at the most simplistic face value.
“Look, more than anything else, I’m just glad these kids on both teams get a chance to play this week,” Brown said. “Is it a short turnaround? Sure it is, especially for us, since we played Saturday.
“But you know, we’ve got an eight-game season and any of us might be one COVID-19 test away from missing two weeks of it. We need to give our players every chance we can to safely play.”
At Brown’s suggestion, the two teams moved quickly to move their up game, which was originally scheduled for Thursday night.
The teams joined the scramble of teams looking to get in games before Hurricane Delta makes landfall as projected Friday night or Saturday morning. There are 14 Wednesday games involving New Orleans teams and 11 that feature Baton Rouge teams.
“When Brice called me yesterday and said, ‘Hey, how would you feel about playing on Wednesday, it caught me completely off guard,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said. “After he and I started talking about it, it made sense.”
Two different first-year quarterbacks are at the heart of the teams. Senior Landon O’Connor led the Bears past University High last week, completing 8 of 12 passes for 92 yards, along with a team-high 73 yards on 12 carries.
In Karr’s win over rival Warren Easton, Anterious Samuel completed 15 of 21 passes for 293 yards and four TDs. Senior Destyn Pazon is one of four receivers of note for the Cougars, who return 10 offensive starters from their 2019 4A title team.
“It’s a great opponent for us because they present a lot of issues for us that we need to see,” Fertitta said. “Particularly on the perimeter for our defense when they are on offense. Their defensive line will be one of the best that we play all year.
“Add to that the discipline, the structure and the way Edna Karr plays the game and you really have got a great test. That is why I like playing them."
Karr’s Brown showered praise on Catholic, too. The Bears lean heavily on the offensive line and have a stable of running backs who weigh over 200 pounds.
“Looking at Catholic initially on film, we thought they were better than they were last year,” Brown said. “I think they are a real deep team. They will pose a threat to our offense because they play so fundamentally sound.
“With a quick week, we had to make our game plan very simple. But my hope is that it will be efficient."