It will be a day late, but the individual and team competitions have a chance to be great at the LHSAA Indoor Track Championships.
“To be honest, I am happy that we get the chance to compete and hopefully so do all the other teams,” said Zachary boys/girls track coach Chris Carrier. “I expect it to be close. Last year, we could not pull it off. This is another chance.”
The one-day, two-division meet begins at 10 a.m. Sunday with field events at LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House. Running events start at 2 p.m. Teams in Classes 5A/4A compete in Division I, while Division II is made up of teams from 3A and below.
In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, no fans will be permitted. The meet will be live-streamed by the NFHS network and la.milesplit.com.
It looked like winter storm travel issues would keep some north Louisiana teams from making it to the meet Saturday, the original date. But pipes damaged by cold temperatures closed the LSU campus Friday, paving the way for the meet to be moved to Sunday.
Zachary’s Chris Hilton Jr. and Live Oak's Clayton Simms enter the Division I portion of the meet with top national marks. Hilton has high jumped 7 feet, ¼ inch, while Simms has three of the nation’s top four indoor pole vault marks, including a 17-4½. Hilton also has the top entry mark in the 400 meters.
Heather Abadie of Division I St. Michael and Ariel Pedigo of Division II Parkview Baptist are girls competitors with No. 2 national marks. Abadie has cleared 13-9 in the pole vault, while Pedigo has a best high jump of 5-8.
Pedigo figures to be one of the most prolific performers. She also is seeded first in the 60-meter hurdles and long jump. Pedigo is ranked No. 2 going into the shot put competition in Division II.
Zachary's Orsciana Beard has the nation’s No. 5 mark of 39-8¾ in the triple jump and also has the top Division I mark in the long jump.
Zachary, Ruston, Catholic and Scotlandville all figure to be in the mix for the Division I boys title. John Curtis, led by sprinter Raven Nunnery, along with Zachary and St. Joseph’s Academy are among the top girls contenders.
Sprinter/long jumper Kenson Tate, a recent McNeese State signee, and distance runner Rhen Langley are other Zachary boys to watch. Catholic is strong in the distance events and enters the meet with the nation’s No. 4 mark in the 4x800 relay.
SJA relies heavily on its distance events with Sophie Martin and Maddie Gardiner helping to lead the way along with high jumper Riley Wilson, who is a No. 1 seed.
The Parkview girls and both Episcopal teams are in the Division II mix. St. Louis Catholic of Lake Charles is the girls favorite.
“E.D. White is strong in the distances and Jewel Sumner and others (are) out there,” Episcopal boys coach Claney Duplechin said. “We’ve got guys scattered through a number of events. How high can they all finish? We’ll see.”
The Knights’ Oliver Jack has the top mark in the shot put. Distance runner Callie Hardy helps lead the Episcopal girls. The Dunham School’s distance duo of John Walker McDonald and Riley Rees are others to watch. Rees has the top mark in two events.