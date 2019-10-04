ST. AMANT —
ST. AMANT — St. Amant scored three touchdowns on three consecutive offensive plays to springboard the Gators to a 39-15 win over Lutcher.
Lutcher took a 15-14 lead after an opening-drive touchdown in the second half, but St. Amant never flinched. Quarterback Cole Porrier led a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive capped off by an 11-yard touchdown run by running back Reggie Sims, his second of the night.
On the following possession for Lutcher, a bad snap led to a loss of 21 yards and a third-and-long. St. Amant forced a punt, which went 12 yards, and started its next drive at Lutcher’s 30-yard line.
Sims only needed one play to score his third touchdown of the night, splitting Lutcher’s defense on an inside run for a gain of 30 yards and the touchdown. Sims carried the ball 24 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns Friday night.
Then after St. Amant’s forced another three-and-out, Porrier connected with wide receiver Austin Bascom for a 48-yard touchdown, extending the St. Amant lead to 36-15 before the end of the third quarter.
Porrier finished 14-for-20 passing for 216 yards and a touchdown. He also converted two 2-point attempts and both of his field goal attempts from 32 and 42 yards, respectively.
“I thought Cole Porrier had a great game,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “He’s kind of our do-everything guy. He’s our field goal kick, he’s our quarterback, and he really had a great night. I thought the offensive line played well. Reggie Sims was running the ball hard behind them.”
St. Amant totaled 24 first downs and 409 yards of offense. Lutcher, meanwhile, had 331 yards and 19 first downs and struggled to convert its success into points.
Defensively St. Amant limited the playmaking ability of Lutcher quarterback Mekhi Patterson, who had both of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns. The Gators defense also forced two fumbles in the second half.
“Defensively, I really loved the way we handled the game, especially in the third quarter,” Oliver said. “There was a 22-point outburst that we kind of pulled away from the game. Overall, a great team win.”
What neither team can be pleased about was a scuffle during the postgame handshake. Both teams had been called for multiple personal fouls and unsportsmanlike penalties throughout the game, and it carried over afterward.
The teams had to be separated by coaches and police officers on duty in the aftermath of the game.