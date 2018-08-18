Cox its YurView Louisiana, formerly known as Cox4, has announced an 11-game regular-season high school football schedule, which includes seven games featuring Baton Rouge area teams.
The list of local games begins Sept. 7 with Southern Lab at University High. Other games include: West Feliciana at Live Oak, Sept. 14; University at Zachary, Sept. 28; St. Amant vs. Catholic, Oct. 5; Northeast at Dunham, Oct. 19; Central at Denham Springs, Oct. 26; and Kentwood at Southern Lab, Nov. 2.
Basketball officials meeting
The Baton Rouge Area Basketball Officials Association meet each Wednesday at 6 p.m., starting on Aug. 29, in the Family Christian Academy gym.
These meetings are training sessions primarily for new officials before the upcoming high school season. Those interested in joining the BRABOA should contact President Harry Jenkins at (225) 892-7042 or assignment Mike Sommer at (225) 907-3042.
More official gains
The Capital City Board of Volleyball Officials is not the only group reporting a rise in membership this fall.
Assignment secretary Marlon Harrison of the Baton Rouge Area Football Officials Association says his group has 12 new members — 10 first-time officials and two transfers from other associations. Though it may not sound like much the newcomers give the BRAFOA 153 members for 2018, its highest membership in three years.
The Capital City volleyball officials have 19 new members for its 2018 season.
Denham Springs Hall of Fame
LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the Denham Springs High Athletic Hall of Fame induction banquet Sept. 6 at Forrest Grove Plantation.
Girls basketball standout Maurice Durbin and three football players — defensive back Jimmy Tullos, quarterback Tom Kelly and center/linebacker Jim Spring — are scheduled to be inducted.
All three football players competed in the 1960s. Tullos was an all-state safety and intercepted 16 passes in two seasons. Kelly was the first DSHS player to play at LSU. He was a walk-on who competed on the Tiger freshman squad. Spring, one of the Hall of Fame’s founders, played at Tulane.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the DSHS school office by contacting Laura Wingate at (225) 665-8851.