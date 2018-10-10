Baton Rouge area
Baker vs. Madison Prep
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: Baker 5-2, 3-0 in District 6-3A: Madison Prep 3-3, 2-0
LAST WEEK: Baker beat Mentorship Academy 44-6; Madison Prep lost to Carver 40-27
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BAKER: DE Marteece Covington, RB/LB Desmond Wilson, OL/DL Dillon Cage; MADISON PREP: RB/LB Primus Breckinridge, WR/DB Joel Williams, OL Alexander Atkinson.
NOTEWORTHY: The District 6-3A showdown comes on a short week for MPA, which played Saturday and had just four prep days. … Baker has allowed just one TD in its past two games.
Belaire at Walker
7 p.m. at WHS
RECORDS: Belaire 1-5, 0-3 in District 4-5A; Walker 5-1, 1-1
LAST WEEK: Belaire lost to Scotlandville 53-6; Walker lost to Zachary 38-9
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BELAIRE: WR Armad Lathan, WR Chris Farley; WALKER: OL Tim Lawson, OL Garrett Edmonson, OL Kobe Blaylock.
NOTEWORTHY: Walker looks to get its passing game back in gear with QB Ethan McMasters (1,346 yards 13 TDs) at the controls. … Belaire has lost five straight games.
Kentwood at East Iberville
7 p.m. at EIHS-St. Gabriel
RECORDS: Kentwood 6-0, 1-0 in District 6-1A; East Iberville 5-2, 0-1
LAST WEEK: Kentwood beat White Castle 48-6; East Iberville lost to Ascension Catholic 42-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: KENTWOOD: WR Anthony Holden, DL Britton Kazaroni, OL Derek Cohn; EAST IBERVILLE: OL/DL Justin Hollins, LB Lester Joseph, QB Mike Triplett.
NOTEWORTHY: Kentwood is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A and plays its third straight Thursday night game. … Hollins is the leader of the lines, both on offense and defense for the Tigers.
Port Allen at Episcopal
6 p.m. at Episcopal
RECORDS: Port Allen 1-5, 0-2 in District 8-2A; Episcopal 5-2, 3-0
LAST WEEK: Port Allen beat Loranger 7-6; Episcopal beat The Church Academy 33-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PORT ALLEN: RB/DB Edward Wilson, OL/Dl Traevon Scott, ATH TJ Shepherd; EPISCOPAL: OL/DL Ethan Massengale, RB/LB Brandon Garrido, RB Austin Jemison
NOTEWORTHY: Garrido and Jemison have combined to rush for nearly 1,500 yards for Episcopal, which shares the 8-2A lead with Dunham. … Wilson and PAHS snapped a five-game losing streak last week.
Tara at Woodlawn
7 p.m. at Woodlawn
RECORDS: Tara 1-5, 0-1 in District 6-4A; Woodlawn 1-5, 0-1
LAST WEEK: Tara lost to Plaquemine 31-0; Woodlawn lost to St. Michael 14-9
PLAYERS TO WATCH: TARA: RB Darren Nelson, DL Terry Delaney, QB/DB Brandon Jordan; WOODLAWN: C Quentin Ross, RB Jonero Scott, WR Bryant Jacob.
NOTEWORTHY: Nelson already has a 200-yard rushing game to is credit. … Woodlawn’s Scott ranks among area 5A/4A rushing leaders with 470 yards and two TDs.
West Feliciana vs. Mentorship
7 p.m. at Olympia Stadium
RECORDS: West Feliciana 3-3, 2-1 in District 6-3A; Mentorship Academy 0-6, 0-2
LAST WEEK: West Feliciana beat Glen Oaks 47-8; Mentorship lost to Baker 44-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WEST FELICIANA: OL Semion Gwin, DB DJ Cummings, LB O’Koryea Anderson; MENTORSHIP: DB Donovan McCray, OL Terrell Williams, DB Shamar Powers.
NOTEWORTHY: WFHS seeks its third straight victory in District 6-3A play. … The Saints are led Clayton Howard’s 222 rushing yards and QB Bennett Clement, who has 479 passing yards.