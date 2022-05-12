SULPHUR — It was a tale of Class 5A two semifinal games with shockingly different endings at the LHSAA nonselect baseball tournament Thursday night.
Third-seeded Dutchtown hit two early home runs and was in control with a 5-0 lead through five innings, but a game-ending home run to right field by slugger Trey Hawsey lifted No. 2 West Monroe to a 6-5 victory as fans on the adjacent field were cheering for St. Amant and Sulphur.
Eighth-seeded St. Amant trailed 6-0 early and looked like a long shot. But the Gators did it, using an eight-run sixth inning to notch a 10-7 win over No. 4 Sulphur in the game that completed the second day of tourney action at McMurry Park.
“We got in a hole early and were not pitching it well,” St. Amant coach Brandon Bravata said. “But these kids never quit. Never ever.
“Their guy (LSU signee Jake Brown) is really good on the mound and we found a way to get him off the mound. Our fans were just terrific and I think they really helped us win this game.”
The dramatic finishes set up a St. Amant (31-9) vs. West Monroe (32-4) Class 5A title game at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“There was never any doubt,” said St. Amant reliever Dallis Moran. “All I had to do was make the pitches and these guys had my back.”
ST. AMANT 10, SULPHUR 7: A five-run second inning staked Sulphur (32-8) to a 6-0 lead. Dillon Bird and Gage Trahan had two-RBI hits in the inning for the Tors.
Moran came on to replace starter Jacob Mayers and held Sulphur at bay over the final 5⅔ innings, throwing 79 pitches.
“I made the pitches, but tonight I think we showed we have the best defense in the state,” Moran said with a wrestling-style championship belt draped on his shoulder. “They made play after play.”
Meanwhile, the St. Amant offense kept chipping away at Brown, who yielded six earned run in five innings. The LSU signee was knocked out he game in the sixth.
The Gators produced at the bottom of the order with an RBI hit by Connor Molaison. Layne Swanson also had a two-RBI hit in the decisive inning.
WEST MONROE 6, DUTCHTOWN 5: Gloves of the Dutchtown players laid on the infield turf as the Griffins (35-4) came to grips with what had happened to end the school’s first state tourney berth since 2010.
The Rebels scored three runs in the sixth with RBI hits by Lytton Arledge and Parker Sellers. Jace Bennett came on in relief of Dutchtown starter Nick Gisclair in the sixth.
With two runners on and one out in the seventh, Hawsey launched a drive deep into the night that abruptly ended Dutchtown’s season.
“Baseball and athletics are like the game of life,” Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre said. “You got everything going for you and it is right there in front of your face. You can see the end coming and it’s taken away from you in the blink of a eye. And it’s gone. That’s baseball too.
“We threw our best guys out there and they got us to this point. I can’t say enough about my guys. ... They gave us everything they had all year long. But credit those guys (West Monroe). They came up huge.”
A walk and a hit batter helped Dutchtown build a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Ethan Mayeux drew a leadoff walk and two outs later Will Delaune was hit by a pitch.
Mayeux sprinted home from second on Nathan Monceaux’s single to short left field. Two more runs scored on Pierson Parent’s double. Caleb Ickes led off the second with a towering home run to left, giving Dutchtown a 4-0 lead. Tanner Vadnais’ solo homer made it 5-0 in the fifth.