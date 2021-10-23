A coach whose team is not involved in the District 7-4A title chase offered a prophetic statement before Friday’s games.
“Our district … it’s just different,” he said. “Things are not always the way they look.”
That assessment was backed up by two key victories that forced a three-way tie for first place in District 7-4A.
St. Michael beat previously unbeaten Belaire 35-6 at BHS. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Bengals (5-2, 3-1). The Warriors (4-3, 3-1) are now tied with Belaire and Liberty (6-1, 4-1) atop the distrct standings.
Traditional power Plaquemine (3-4, 3-2) made it a three-way tie, thanks to a 53-34 win over Liberty.
Over the years, the knock on the local 4A district has been that the teams are weak, not very competitive or both. But in 2021, 7-4A is the most intriguing district race in the Baton Rouge area.
Why? Woodlawn’s loss to East Ascension sucked the air out of this week’s Woodlawn vs. top-ranked Catholic game in 5-5A. Second-ranked Zachary is the lone unbeaten in 4-5A.
The Broncos (8-0, 3-0) play Central (6-2, 2-1). The game is a great matchup between the Wildcats’ Sid Edwards and one of his former assistants, Zachary’s David Brewerton.
Baton Rouge’s 7-4A teams did their part to make Week 8 great again. And they provided another reason to look forward to Week 9.
Finally, a Pit stop
If its new artificial turf field and related work passes one final inspection Monday, St. Amant will get to host its first game at The Pit, its well-known home stadium in 2021.
The irony is that the SAHS will host Dutchtown this week. Because DHS' stadium work was done prior to Hurricane Ida, the Gators have played all their previous home games at Dutchtown this fall.
About Friday night
We all could have done without the disturbance in the internet/cable time-continuum Friday night that disrupted broadcasts and computer service.
As impressive as some of the games were, including the Scotlandville-Zachary game I covered, the performance of the night was turned in by The Advocate’s sports desk personnel.
Executing sections for three editions each night is tough enough. But to do it under the circumstances they faced Friday night was extraordinary.
WMHS streak ends
A week after recording its 100th straight district win, West Monroe’s streak is over. The Rebels lost to rival Ouachita Parish 35-34 in double overtime Friday.
The WMHS streak reached 100 with a Week 7 win over West Ouachita. The state’s longest district winning streak of 136 games belongs to John Curtis. Evangel had an 89-game district winning streak at the peak of its success.
Fight mars Mentorship game
It has been a tough year for Mentorship Academy, thanks to some COVID-19 issues. The Sharks beat West St. John 26-14 Friday night in nondistrict action. Unfortunately, the game ended with fight
Video posted on social media shows players from both teams involved in a fight with 11 seconds remaining.
The LHSAA reviews all fights and sportsmanship issues. Players involved in altercations are subject to suspensions.