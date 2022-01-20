When Liberty beat Scotlandville in the title game of the Bob Pettit/East Baton Rouge Parish tournament last month it was an eye-opener.
Liberty raced out in front and held the Hornets scoreless in the second quarter. Though Scotlandville rallied, the Patriots won 59-46.
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Friday night at Liberty, with both coaches looking to see where their teams stand with a month to go in the regular season.
“There are still things we need to improve on, but to be where we are with a 17-2 record is impressive,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “A lot of people talk about powerhouse this or powerhouse that, which is something I don’t get into.
“As coaches, we’ve been in this thing now for 12 years. We’ve played in a championship game in every one of them. This is a new group, but they understand expectations and they are growing into their roles. They just need to continue to work.”
The Scotlandville-Liberty game helps highlight a Friday schedule that may be impacted by forecasts for a possible winter weather freeze. Interestingly, the one thing the Patriots and Hornets want to do the most is play suffocating defense that freezes out the other team.
Class 4A/Division II Liberty certainly did that in a 73-48 win over 5A Walker Wednesday night. Meanwhile, 5A/Division I Scotlandville lost 55-52 to defending 4A champion McMain in an MLK showcase played in New Orleans Monday.
“In some ways, I am not really sure what to expect this time (against Scotlandville),” Liberty coach Brandon White said. “The biggest thing we have been focusing on is defense.
“We are pretty deep and we like to mix up different defenses that work for us. Depending on the personnel we have on the court, we can change up our defenses. At this point in the season you have to get better, especially if your goal is to win the last game of the season and you want to win the last game (title game).”
Senior guard Jacob Wilson leads Liberty with averages of 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game. The Patriots were a Division II semifinalist last year.
Guard Rayvon Smith leads Scotlandville with a 19.4 scoring average. The Hornets' 6-foot-9 Dorian Booker is averaging 18.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. Scotlandville was the Division I runner-up last March. The Hornets have a lineup full of first-year starters.
Liberty’s tall lineup includes 6-8 Edward Kornbacher and others who stand 6-5 or taller, including Wilson.
“Nobody is going to win a championship Friday night,” Scotlandville’s Sample said. “It will give us a chance to see where we are.”
Broussard passes Hawkins
St. Thomas More basketball coach Danny Broussard moved past the late Joel Hawkins of Southern Lab/Lake Providence on the Louisiana's all-time boys basketball wins list.
Broussard now has 1,072 career wins during his career at STM, thanks to a win over Westgate Tuesday night. Peabody's Charles Smith is the all-time leader and like Broussard is still an active head coach.