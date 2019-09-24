Class 5A
First-place votes are in parentheses.
School Rec Pts Prv
1. John Curtis (8) 3-0 105 1
2. Catholic-BR 3-0 88 3
3. West Monroe (1) 2-1 86 2
4. Rummel 3-0 77 4
5. Acadiana 3-0 74 5
6. Haughton 3-0 63 6
7. Destrehan 3-0 60 7
8. Alexandria 3-0 48 8
9. East Ascension 2-1 34 9
10. Zachary 1-2 22 10
Others receiving votes: Scotlandville 17, Ruston 8, Captain Shreve 5, Slidell 5, Live Oak 2, Terrebonne 2.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. St. Thomas More (6) 3-0 104 1
2. Karr (3) 2-1 89 2
3. Lakeshore 3-0 86 3
4. Neville 3-0 84 4
5. Leesville 3-0 71 5
6. Eunice 3-0 62 7
7. Northwood 3-0 51 8
8. Warren Easton 1-1 46 6
9. Bastrop 3-0 32 T10
10. Assumption 3-0 21 T10
Others receiving votes: Evangel 16, Breaux Bridge 15, Carver 13, Tioga 6, Landry-Walker 3, Plaquemine 2.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Sterlington (6) 3-0 105 1
2. St. James (3) 3-0 102 2
3. Iota 3-0 85 3
4. Union Parish 2-1 74 5
5. University 1-2 72 4
6. Lake Charles Prep 1-1 59 9
7. North Webster 2-1 44 8
8. Kaplan 2-1 41 6
9. Loranger 3-0 30 NR
10. St. Martinville 1-2 26 7
Others receiving votes: De La Salle 23, Jena 11, Caldwell Parish 10, Marksville 6, Brusly 5, E.D. White 5, Hannan 5, Madison Prep 3, Wossman 1.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (9) 3-0 108 1
2. Newman 3-0 95 2
3. Lafayette Christian 2-1 90 2
4. Amite 2-1 74 4
(tie) St. Charles 3-0 74 5
6. Ferriday 2-1 60 6
7. Kentwood 2-1 57 7
8. St. Helena 2-1 33 NR
9. Lakeview 3-0 30 NR
10. Many 0-3 27 8
Others receiving votes: Dunham 18, Catholic-New Iberia 4, East Feliciana 2, Lakeside 2, Rosepine 2.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Southern Lab (5) 2-1 100 2
2. Calvary Baptist (1) 3-0 96 3
3. Ascension Catholic (2) 3-0 90 4
4. Oak Grove 1-2 (1) 2-0 86 1
5. Vermilion Catholic 2-1 68 5
6. Country Day 2-1 65 6
7. West St. John 2-1 49 8
8. Ouachita Christian 2-1 2-1 43 9
9. Oberlin 3-0 26 NR
10. Opelousas Catholic 3-0 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Montgomery 19, Haynesville 13, Central Catholic-Morgan City 11, Logansport 6, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 6, St. Frederick 1, Basile 1.