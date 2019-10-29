Class 5A
First-place votes in parentheses
School Rec Pts Prv
1. John Curtis (10) 8-0 120 1
2. Catholic-BR 8-0 106 2
3. Rummel 7-0 101 3
4. West Monroe 7-1 88 4
5. Acadiana 8-0 83 5
6. Hahnville 8-0 61 6
7. Alexandria 7-1 56 8
8. Zachary 5-2 52 9
9. Captain Shreve 7-1 41 NR
10. Airline 6-2 20 7
Others receiving votes: East Ascension 17, Haughton 15, Thibodaux 6, Destrehan 3, Dutchtown 3, Walker 3, Mandeville 3, Slidell 2, Central-BR 1.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Lakeshore (9) 8-0 118 1
2. St. Thomas More (1) 6-2 102 2
3. Karr 5-2 90 3
4. Neville 5-2 87 4
5. Bastrop 7-1 80 5
6. Assumption 7-1 66 7
7. Carencro 7-1 64 8
8. Northwood 5-2 40 9
9. Eunice 6-2 33 NR
10. Leesville 6-2 29 10
Others receiving votes: Tioga 22, Evangel 17, Breaux Bridge 13, Westgate 10, Minden 7, DeRidder 2, Warren Easton 1.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. St. James (8) 8-0 118 1
2. Sterlington (2) 7-0 112 2
3. Loranger 8-0 97 4
4. Iota 7-1 87 5
5. Madison Prep 7-1 80 6
6. University 5-3 68 3
7. Union Parish 5-3 58 7
8. Marksville 7-1 43 9
9. De La Salle 4-3 41 8
10. Caldwell Parish 7-1 32 10
Others receiving votes: Loyola 19, Bossier 12, Lake Charles Prep 8, Baker 6, Jena 4, Booker T. Washington-New Orleans 3, Carroll 2.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Lafayette Christian (9) 7-1 118 2
2. Notre Dame (1) 6-1 107 3
3. St. Charles 7-1 94 5
4. Newman 7-1 91 1
5. Ferriday 7-1 89 4
6. Amite 6-2 70 6
7. Dunham 7-1 60 7
8. Many 5-3 46 9
9. Catholic-New Iberia 5-3 39 10
10. Pine 6-2 31 NR
Others receiving votes: Kentwood 20, Episcopal-BR 11, Lakeview 2, Red River 2.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Calvary Baptist (9) 8-0 119 1
2. Ascension Catholic (1) 7-0 110 2
3. Vermilion Catholic 7-1 92 3
4. Southern Lab 4-3 82 4
5. Ouachita Christian 7-1 80 5
6. Oberlin 8-0 72 6
7. Oak Grove 5-3 52 7
8. West St. John 4-3 47 8
9. Opelousas Catholic 7-1 44 9
10. Haynesville 5-3 32 10
Others receiving votes: Country Day 24, Cedar Creek 12, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 8, Logansport 5, East Iberville 4, Grand Lake 2, White Castle 1.