Lafayette Christian running back Dalen Gondron (22) looks for running room against the Notre Dame defense during the Knights' 17-14 win on Oct. 17, 2019, at Gardner Memorial Stadium in Crowley.

 Buddy Delahoussaye

Class 5A

First-place votes in parentheses

School Rec Pts Prv

1. John Curtis (10) 8-0 120 1

2. Catholic-BR 8-0 106 2

3. Rummel 7-0 101 3

4. West Monroe 7-1 88 4

5. Acadiana 8-0 83 5

6. Hahnville 8-0 61 6

7. Alexandria 7-1 56 8

8. Zachary 5-2 52 9

9. Captain Shreve 7-1 41 NR

10. Airline 6-2 20 7

Others receiving votes: East Ascension 17, Haughton 15, Thibodaux 6, Destrehan 3, Dutchtown 3, Walker 3, Mandeville 3, Slidell 2, Central-BR 1.

Class 4A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Lakeshore (9) 8-0 118 1

2. St. Thomas More (1) 6-2 102 2

3. Karr 5-2 90 3

4. Neville 5-2 87 4

5. Bastrop 7-1 80 5

6. Assumption 7-1 66 7

7. Carencro 7-1 64 8

8. Northwood 5-2 40 9

9. Eunice 6-2 33 NR

10. Leesville 6-2 29 10

Others receiving votes: Tioga 22, Evangel 17, Breaux Bridge 13, Westgate 10, Minden 7, DeRidder 2, Warren Easton 1.

Class 3A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. St. James (8) 8-0 118 1

2. Sterlington (2) 7-0 112 2

3. Loranger 8-0 97 4

4. Iota 7-1 87 5

5. Madison Prep 7-1 80 6

6. University 5-3 68 3

7. Union Parish 5-3 58 7

8. Marksville 7-1 43 9

9. De La Salle 4-3 41 8

10. Caldwell Parish 7-1 32 10

Others receiving votes: Loyola 19, Bossier 12, Lake Charles Prep 8, Baker 6, Jena 4, Booker T. Washington-New Orleans 3, Carroll 2.

Class 2A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Lafayette Christian (9) 7-1 118 2

2. Notre Dame (1) 6-1 107 3

3. St. Charles 7-1 94 5

4. Newman 7-1 91 1

5. Ferriday 7-1 89 4

6. Amite 6-2 70 6

7. Dunham 7-1 60 7

8. Many 5-3 46 9

9. Catholic-New Iberia 5-3 39 10

10. Pine 6-2 31 NR

Others receiving votes: Kentwood 20, Episcopal-BR 11, Lakeview 2, Red River 2.

Class 1A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Calvary Baptist (9) 8-0 119 1

2. Ascension Catholic (1) 7-0 110 2

3. Vermilion Catholic 7-1 92 3

4. Southern Lab 4-3 82 4

5. Ouachita Christian 7-1 80 5

6. Oberlin 8-0 72 6

7. Oak Grove 5-3 52 7

8. West St. John 4-3 47 8

9. Opelousas Catholic 7-1 44 9

10. Haynesville 5-3 32 10

Others receiving votes: Country Day 24, Cedar Creek 12, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 8, Logansport 5, East Iberville 4, Grand Lake 2, White Castle 1.

