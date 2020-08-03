For years, Tookie Johnson watched St. Michael’s baseball program from the outside. Now the former LSU player and longtime Runnels coach will see the Warriors up close and personal.
St. Michael announced it has hired Johnson as its baseball coach on Monday.
“To be honest with you, I really wasn’t sure I wanted to go to a school at this point,” Johnson said. “Over time, I coached a number of St. Michael players on various levels. I always thought it was a good school with a good program.
“What I found out is that St, Michael is everything I thought it was. And then some. I am very happy to be joining the staff there.”
Johnson was part of LSU’s first College World Series championship team in 1991 and was a student assistant for the Tigers in 1992. He coached at Runnels from 1995 until the school closed last spring.
Runnels won two LHSAA titles and also advanced to the LHSAA tourney in three different classifications during Johnson’s tenure.
“We are so blessed and excited to welcome Tookie to the St. Michael family,” St. Michael athletic director Rob Smith said. “He has developed some fine young men in his baseball program and I know our players will benefit from all he has to teach them about baseball and life."