The Brusly High School softball team has made “Hey 19” something other than an obscure Steely Dan hit song from 1980.
A come-from-behind 4-3 win over defending Class B champion Holden on Tuesday gave the Class 3A Panthers a 19-0 record.
“It was a great game with two really good teams. For this group, that game was about finding another way to win,” Brusly coach Beau Bouvier said. “We’ve had to do different things, depending on what the game requires, all year.
"Sometimes, it’s pitching with a lot of strikeouts. Others, we have to find ways to score more runs. (Tuesday), we found another way to win.”
Pitcher Mary-Cathryn Comeaux, a Southeastern Louisiana signee, hit a game-winning home run in the bottom of the eighth inning for Brusly. Comeaux had 15 strikeouts.
Holden’s Olivia Lackie, a South Alabama commitment, finished with 13 strikeouts and two RBIs.
There are a couple of other notable points about the streak that Brusly will put on the line three more times this week. The Panthers host District 6-3A rival Baker at 5 p.m. Thursday and then host longtime rival Parkview Baptist at 5 p.m. Friday before facing another traditional 3A power Kaplan on Saturday.
The 19-game win streak is not the longest in school history, but it's the longest to start a season. The Panthers won 31 in a row to close out the year when they won the 3A title in 2013.
Bouvier said this streak is senior-driven with a purpose.
Brusly has six seniors, all of whom are motivated by a quarterfinal loss to Crowley last season. The fact that the LHSAA tourney no longer includes quarterfinals, just semifinals and finals offers a another sense of urgency.
“The way last year ended does motivate them,” Bouvier said. “But there is another thing. The tournament is now two games instead of three and you can’t take any playoff game for granted.”
Comeaux (12-0, 0.91 ERA) also leads Brusly in hitting with a .525 average, eight home runs and 23 RBIs. Saylor Young (7-0) is a Baton Rouge Community College signee. Angel Bradford is hitting .508 with seven homers, 26 RBIs, while Britt Bourgoyne is batting .410 with 26 runs.
Another pair of aces
St. Amant of District 5-5A and Denham Springs of 4-5A have top pitchers primed to face interesting challenges Thursday.
Denham Springs (13-2, 2-1) hosts Walker (14-5, 3-0) for a key 4-5A game at 5 p.m. at North Park. The Yellow Jackets are led by Natalie Parker (13-2), who is averaging double-digit strikeouts.
St. Amant (19-2, 4-0) travels to East Ascension (9-5, 4-0) for a 5 p.m. game that closes out the District 5-5A schedule. The Gators are led by Alyssa Romano (12-2), who pitched a two-hitter in a win over Barbe, the No. 1 power rating team in Class 5A, last weekend.
Teams in 5-5A opted to play just one round of district games, which is why the league season is ending earlier than some other districts.