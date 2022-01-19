For the first time in the school’s brief history, Liberty High School made waves last season by advancing to the Division II state semifinals for the first time.
The Patriots would love nothing more than to take one more step forward this year.
Liberty, the top-ranked team in the Division II power ratings, continued to show signs of being a team built for the long haul with balanced scoring and a stifling defensive and rebounding effort Wednesday that resulted in a 73-48 home victory over Walker.
“I always tell the guys the end of the season is all that matters,” Liberty coach Brandon White said. “You want to win the last game of the year. We’ve had some early-season success and we’re gearing up for district and for the back stretch of the season. That’s what is most important.”
Senior forward Quentin Henry led four double-digit scorers for Liberty (16-3) with 18 points, the bulk of which came on putbacks off the offensive glass. Guard Cameron Newman scored 12 points on the strength of four 3-pointers, while fellow guard Howard Gaskins Jr. had 12 points and reserve guard Taj Jackson added 11.
“The good thing about our team is that we’re real deep,” White said. “We have 15 guys and I feel comfortable playing all of them. I always tell them when you have a team this deep it can be anyone’s night and tonight it was Quentin Henry’s night. He had a good game. I’m happy with his effort.”
Walker (17-5) weathered Liberty’s early storm in the form of a 1-2-2 full-court press, but when leading scorer Warren Young Jr. picked up his third foul and went to the bench in the first quarter, the Patriots extended their lead to 19-7.
The Wildcats got within 23-15 on a slam dunk from center Donald Butler Jr., but Young was whistled for his fourth foul and spent the remaining four minutes of the quarter on the bench.
Liberty, which forced 12 of its 17 turnovers in the first half, closed the quarter on a 12-3 run with Jackson scoring seven points — capped by a 3-pointer with 27 seconds showing for a 35-18 halftime advantage.
Young led Walker with 17 and Butler added 12.
“We cut it to eight and you feel like you’ve got a little momentum going your way and maybe cut that lead to six before halftime,” said Walker coach Anthony Schiro, who was whistled for a pair of technical fouls and ejected with 1:47 left in the third quarter. “The fourth was kind of a cheap foul, and that’s when you had no choice but to take him out for a while.”
Gaskins and Newman combined for 13 points of Liberty’s 19 third-quarter points, including three free technical throws from Gaskins that made it 52-26, the Patriots biggest lead of the game.
“Our biggest thing is defense,” White said. “We’ve been able to capitalize on our defensive effort this year.”