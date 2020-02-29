Every coach wants to see a progression in their basketball program from year-to-year. In that regard, it is already an exception year for the Lee High boys team.
When Brandon White took over re-branding the program when the magnet school opened its new campus three years ago the Patriots finished 9-24. They were 6-22 the next year.
But times have changed. Lee enters the LHSAA’s basketball select playoffs Tuesday with a 22-9 record, a District 7-4A title under its belt and the highest playoff seed in history at No. 4.
Can the Patriots win more than one game in the Division II select playoffs? The quest begins Tuesday when Lee hosts No. 13 seed Lusher Charter (8-20) to open its postseason with a regional game set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“I have two seniors (Jaydon Gunn, Tim Kullman) and they have seen the highs and lows,” White said. “I’m proud of them for sticking it out and believing in our vision. I feel good about what this team has accomplished so far and I'm anxious to see what we can do from here.”
Regional-round competition for nonselect and select schools will primarily be played Tuesday. There is one exception. In Division I, seventh-seeded McKinley (21-12) hosts No. 10 John Curtis (9-19) at 6 p.m. Monday.
Lee was a No. 9 seed and lost in the quarterfinals to another top local team, University High, a year ago. The Cubs (26-6) are seeded No. 2 this season and are again part of the Division II elite. Lee is on the same side of the bracket with top-seeded St. Thomas More (22-4).
While some high seeded select schools start their playoff quests at home, the regional route to the quarterfinals will include travel for many nonselect teams. For example, all four remaining teams in Class 5A/4A must travel in the regional round.
Ninth-seeded Walker (22-7), the 5A runner-up last season and the 5A champion in 2018, travels to No. 8 Comeaux (24-6). Zachary (25-9), the 12th seed (at Lafayette), and No. 13 East Ascension (at Bonnabel), also travel in 5A.
Plaquemine (23-10), a No. 13 seed and the area’s lone remaining 4A nonselect team, travels to Shreveport to take on No. 3 Huntington, which has a lineup that features two players who stand 6-foot-6 or taller. The Green Devils’ tallest player is 6-4 KJ Barber.
“We played well last night (in a win over Washington-Marion), Plaquemine coach Donald Ray Johnson said. “We took the lead early and then made free throws and other things we need to do late in the game to finish. They do have a lot of size, so we will need to limit their shots and shoot well ourselves.”
Notable match-ups
Top local seeds in most select divisions have regional byes and won’t play until next Friday. That group includes, Scotlandville (31-3) and Catholic (29-4) of Division I, Dunham (19-10) of Division III and two Division V teams, Jehovah-Jireh (25-18) and Runnels (16-23).
Port Allen (26-6), the top-seeded Class 2A nonselect team, hosts No. 16 West St. Mary (17-14) Tuesday. Third-seeded Madison Prep (25-7) and No. 4 Brusly (26-5) also host regional games. Brusly hosts No. 13 Marksville (25-10), while MPA hosts No. 14 Iowa (22-7).