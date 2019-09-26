Though the season is still young, Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said it is time for his team to put together a complete game.
Madison Prep (2-1) begins play in District 7-3A against Brusly (2-1) at Louisiana Leadership's Doug Williams Stadium Friday night. In other district-opening action, Baker (1-1) travels to West Feliciana (0-3), University High (1-2) visits Glen Oaks (1-2) and Mentorship Academy (2-1) plays at Parkview Baptist (2-1). All games start at 7 p.m. and help highlight the Week 4 schedule for Class 3A and below.
“We’re struggling to get some consistency in our offense, defense and special teams,” Williams said. “They’ve all played well at times, just not in the same game.”
Last week Madison Prep defeated Istrouma 53-26, despite the fact that the Chargers' special teams unit surrendered three touchdowns.
“We’re not pressing the panic button by any means,” Williams said. “We’re just going to try to keep getting our reps in because all of our district opponents are playing well and things are wide open in this league. The next couple of weeks will tell a lot. It’ll come down to who can play consistently and who can stay healthy.”
Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss has thrown for more than 830 yards and 11 touchdowns on 43-of-83 passing with three interceptions on the season. Tyrell Raby leads the receiving corps with 235 yards and three touchdowns on nine receptions. Joel Williams also has three TDs and 175 yards on 10 receptions. Brusly is coming off a win over 4A St, Michael.
Staying healthy was a concern for University High as the Cubs have weathered one of the state's toughest predistrict schedules, defeating John Ehret 20-6 before falling to Neville and Catholic High.
Coach Andy Martin said opening the season against opponents has helped the team prepare for the rigors of district play. It is worth noting that the fourth-ranked Cubs are the only 7-3A team featured in the latest LSWA Class 3A poll.
“It was a difficult three-game stretch, but it put us in a good mindset to start district,” he said. “We just have to keep focusing on the task at hand and that’s the goal of making the playoffs. It’s all about getting into the playoffs.”
The Cubs will set their sights on the playoffs behind the arm of Tanner Lawson, who is 32-of-69 with 423 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Adding to the offensive formula for success are offensive guards Rashad Green, a Tulane commitment, and Solomon Miles, who has received offers from Air Force and Southeastern. LSU commitment Jaquelin Roy anchors the defensive line.
Running back Derrick Graham has gained 345 yards and three touchdowns on 63 attempts for UHS team that strives to balance passing and running the ball.
“We have a young team and our defense is playing well, but we feel like our strength is the offensive line,” Martin said. “We’re playing better each time out, but the district is going to be tough. Baker’s got 16 starters coming back, Madison Prep has some kids being recruited nationally and Brusly has a new offense and some new energy in their program. It should be lots of fun.”
Meanwhile, Baker enters district play with a visit to West Feliciana after falling to Wossman 29-22 at home last week.
The Buffaloes are led by Darren Knighten, who has three touchdowns and 241 yards on 11-of-21 passing. Glen Oaks snapped a 12-game losing streak with its win over Thrive Academy last week. Mentorship Academy takes a two-game winning streak into its game at Parkview, which has also won its last two games.