Class 5A/4A
1, Catholic (6-1): The Bears have now won six straight and have looked good doing it. This week they face Woodlawn ... the team that upended them in 2021.
2, Zachary (5-1): After a Week 3 loss to St. Augustine and with QB Eli Holstein back in the saddle the Broncos look primed for another deep playoff run.
3, Scotlandville (4-3): Yes, the Hornets lost to Zachary last week. But there is still plenty to like about this team as the 4-5A race continues.
4, Lutcher (6-1): The Bulldogs have dominated every opponent they have played of late, winning five straight since a Week 2 loss to St. Charles.
5, Denham Springs (6-1): It’s show time in District 5-5A for the Yellow Jackets this week as they travel to East Ascension. Plenty of people will be watching to see how this one evolves.
6, Dutchtown (4-2) and East Ascension (3-4): The other two undefeated teams in 5-5A have similar stories. Dutchtown has won four straight since starting 0-2. EAHS is 2-0 in 5-5A after a tough predistrict schedule.
8, Plaquemine (7-0) and West Feliciana (7-0): BR area’s only remaining unbeaten teams are on a collision course to play for the 6-4A title in Week 10. Not the same degree of difficulty as 5A, but very impressive.
10, McKinley (4-3): An atta boy pick? Why not … the Panthers are winning in their first year back in 4A after finishing 1-8 in 5A a year ago.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Central, St. Amant, Woodlawn.
Class 3A and below
1, St. James (6-1): Hard to argue with the results here. With six straight wins, a 1,000-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard passer the 3A Wildcats are getting attention statewide.
2, Madison Prep (5-2): The Chargers get the nod at No. 2, thanks to that epic 40-37 win over U-High in 6-3A last week. MPA was explosive on offense and made key plays defensively.
3, University (4-3): That loss to MPA drops the Cubs in the polls but it does not diminish the talent and potential this team has. Best three-loss team in the state? I think so.
4, Dunham (6-1): The Tigers have six straight wins, dispatched previously unbeaten Episcopal in overwhelming fashion last week and play East Feliciana this week.
5, Southern Lab (4-2): A nondistrict game with 2A Avoyelles this week is the last step before key 9-1A games with Kentwood and Slaughter Community Charter.
6, Parkview Baptist (6-1): All the 3A Eagles have done is win. Their lone loss was to No. 2 Madison Prep in 6-3A.
7, East Feliciana (5-2): Up next … can the pass-efficient Tigers unseat Dunham in District 6-2A? We’ll find out this week.
8, Episcopal (6-1): The Knights got bounced by Dunham last week. A lot of people want to see what the bounce back is like this week and beyond.
9, Ascension Catholic (5-2): Losses to 2A Dunham and Episcopal have the Bulldogs ready to dominate 8-1A.
10, Albany (5-2): Another surprise pick. The Hornets handed Pine its first loss in Week 6 in District 7-3A. More challenges to come.
On the outside looking in: Baker, Catholic-PC, Port Allen, White Castle.