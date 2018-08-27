ST. AMANT — St. Amant celebrated a new beginning with its first regular-season athletic contest since 2015 in the Gold Dome on Monday night.
The other celebration — one that involved a new lineup for the Gator volleyball team — took longer to realize. But it was worth the wait as St. Amant rallied after losing the first set to notch a 3-1 victory over Terrebonne.
“I was a freshman in 2016 when the school flooded, so this was my first game in the Gold Dome,” hitter Aubrey Dwane said. “We all were excited and nervous and wanted to win so bad. We wanted to show our fans, and the school that we’ve got this. That we are going to be a good team. But that first set was tough. After that, we started to put it together.”
The Gators (1-0) won by scores of 19-25, 25-21, 25-19 and 25-17 and seemed to get stronger as the match went on, using a lineup coach Allison Leake and her staff decided on over the weekend. The pregame celebration honored the 2016 and 2017 seniors who did not get to play any home contests.
“There was so much that went into this first game back home together,” Leake said. “It was a new lineup that we put together yesterday, and I think there were nerves. I think we made way too many unforced errors, even in the sets we won. As the nerves went away, they settled down and played.”
Megan Benoit led the Gators with 12 digs and 10 kills, including four straight in the third set. Lauren Lambert and Dwane each had eight kills, while Gracie Duplechein added 31 assists. Taylor Walls led Terrebonne (0-1) with 25 kills, 27 digs and three blocks.
Walls set the tone in the first set with an early kill and two aces. St. Amant led 11-10 before the Tigers scored eight of the next 11 points to take control. The teams battled in the second set, matching each other point for point most of the way. It was tied the last time at 19-19. Alex Medine's ace and a kill by Benoit gave the Gators enough of a cushion to claim the 25-21 win.
St. Amant dug itself an early hole in the third set. But the Gators responded with multiple players who came out swinging on the front row. Lambert, Dwane, Beniot and Zoe Richard were among the players contributing kills. Terrebonne also became its own enemy with multiple unforced errors.
“I thought the first set was sloppy by both teams,” Terrebonne coach Craig Hamner said. “The different was (St. Amant) cleaned things up as the match went on and we didn’t.”
Lambert proudly noted the different hitting combinations the Gators utilized in the last two sets. If it wasn’t Benoit or Dwane on the outside, Lambert attacked the THS defense right down the middle.
“We don’t have a dominant hitter, so it is going to take all of us,” Lambert said. “I also think that is what can make us dangerous. Who do you defend?"