Scotlandville trailed by 10 points in the third quarter of a girls basketball semifinal against a team in search of a sixth consecutive Division I state championship.
And still, the Hornets kept fighting.
Sophomore Kamiera McDonald delivered some of the biggest punches. Most of her 23 points came in the second half to help No. 5 seed Scotlandville briefly lead No. 1 John Curtis late in the third quarter Wednesday at the Alario Center in Westwego.
In the end, experience won out. Curtis defeated Scotlandville 49-42 by relying on some of the players who helped the Patriots win some of those past championships.
Still, there was nothing for Scotlandville to feel down about.
“I’m proud of these ladies,” Scotlandville coach Ricky Williams said. “They came to play every night. They gave their all every night. I can respect this defeat because I know my ladies are going to take this. We got six returning starters. We’ll be back next year.”
With Curtis leading 23-13, McDonald made a 3-pointer that started a spurt in which she scored 10 of her team’s next 14 points. Her final basket during that stretch put Scotlandville ahead 27-25.
With the score tied, Curtis sophomore Terren Coffil got a rebound and dribbled the length of the floor for a basket that put Curtis ahead 29-27.
Scotlandville (18-11) got within one point of the lead late in the fourth quarter, and Curtis (20-5) finished with an 8-2 run. Sophomore Heaven Jordan made four free throws in the final minute.
“It was hard,” said Scotlandville senior Kaylin Williams, who had five points and eight rebounds. “We kept telling each other, ‘Keep playing. We got this. We’re going to win.’ We just came up short. Couldn’t finish.”
Both teams missed far more shots than they made. The teams combined for 41 fouls, with one Scotlandville player fouling out with more than 3 minutes remaining. Six other players finished with four fouls each.
Coffil scored 15 points for Curtis. Jordan, who had 12 points, made all 10 of her free throws.
Scotlandville sophomore Mylaia Flowers had four points and nine rebounds. Junior K’Myria Bowie had six points, five rebounds and four steals.
“The year was great,” Williams said. “There were some ups and downs. The season started off slow. We had some growing pains. Getting used to some things. We had some changes, changed the mentality of it.”