Zack Miller admits his team does not have the same firepower as the Division I elite teams, but the Live Oak boys soccer coach likes what his team can do going into its Division II playoff opener.
“There is a difference between the top Division I teams, who have a roster full of guys who play club all year,” Miller said. “Teams like us have maybe a couple of those guys.
“We get other good athletes out there and blend them together. Our team has been playing pretty good for several weeks and I like our chances. We’re confident, not cocky.”
The 12th-seeded Eagles (10-6-1) host No. 21 Sam Houston (7-8-3) for a Division II bidistrict contest set for 6 p.m. Friday. It is the highest playoff seeding position ever for Live Oak.
Junior forward Jack Earle leads Live Oak in goals scored. Two seniors, centerback Garrett Farris and midfielder/forward Darshandeep Singh, also serve as catalysts for the Eagles.
Miller said Live Oak and Sam Houston have two common opponents. He used those comparisons and other scouting information to formulate a game plan that will be defense-oriented.
“We knew we had Jack and Singh, along with some other athletes who were all capable of scoring,” Miller said. “Coaching up our backline was important for us.
“When we started playing well on defense, we got better as a team. If we play good defense in this one, I like our chances.”
Around the area
The Eagles are not the only Livingston Parish team in action Friday.
Fifth-seeded Denham Springs (13-3-2) hosts No. 28 West Monroe (8-10-1) in Division I action at 5 p.m. Also at 5 Division I, ninth-seeded Dutchtown (11-7-2) hosts Rummel (12-8-3). Seventh-seeded St. Amant (13-4-2) hosts No. 26 Slidell (5-6-3) at 6 p.m. at The Pit, in another Division I contest.
In Division III, 14th-seeded St. Michael (6-10-2) hosts No. 19 Haynes Academy (6-5-3) at 6:30 p.m. at Parkview Baptist.
Girls extra points
Walker (9-9-2) of Division I makes its first playoff appearance since 2014. The 22nd-seeded Wildcats travel to play No. 11 Acadiana (15-6-4) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Moore Park Stadium.
Also Friday in Division II, 10th-seeded Liberty (3-11-1) hosts No. 23 Carencro (3-11-1) at 3:30 p.m. at the school.