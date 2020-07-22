Those hoping the LHSAA would release a plan for the start of fall sports did not get that Wednesday.

One day after Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement that confirmed Louisiana will remain in Phase 2 of its coronavirus reopening, parents and athletes got an open letter from LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine.

In the letter, Bonine thanked parents who have reached out to the LHSAA to voice their concerns.

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine pens letter to parents/athletes, stating that there are no plans to cancel fall sports, that LHSAA seeks a safe start to sports and situation is being monitored. Letter encourages parents to contact government leaders #LHSAA @AdvocateSports pic.twitter.com/RzkpZ59wGR — Robin Fambrough (@FambroughAdv) July 22, 2020

Bonine reiterated the LHSAA has no plans to cancel the fall seasons and remains committed to a safe start for fall sports.

“We have no intention of cancelling fall sports unless schools are closed or the pandemic dictates that it is not safe to play,” the letter says.

Edwards extended Louisiana’s order to remain in Phase 2 for two more weeks because of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. The order expires Aug. 7, three days before the scheduled start of fall practice for LHSAA sports.

Bonine told legislators last week that in order to engage in football-related training on Aug. 10, Louisiana needs to move to Phase 3.

Fambrough: Here's why we shouldn't give up on the possibility of a Louisiana prep football season A secret that never really was a secret brought consternation for some frantic high school sports parents and fans Monday. And perhaps a few coaches.

Bonine noted the LHSAA will work with state government officials, school systems, principals and coaches as each parish continues to develop and release its plans to begin the 2020-21 school year.

Bonine also encouraged parents to reach out to state government officials and local government officials to voice their concerns and to ask questions.

In closing, Bonine asked parents and athletes to follow coronavirus safety guidelines, including mask wearing and avoiding large gatherings.

“Please be assured that the LHSAA and I are doing everything possible to see that fall sports take place," he said in the letter. "This can be accomplished with everyone’s cooperation and help.”