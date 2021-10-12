BR.stockFBprep.adv HS 008.JPG

Stock prep football photo, Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Class 5A

This week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association high school football poll. First-place votes are in parentheses.

School Rec Pts Prev

1. Catholic-BR (12) 6-0 144 1

2. Zachary 6-0 131 2

3. Brother Martin 4-0 115 3

4. Ponchatoula 4-0 109 4

5. Acadiana 4-2 84 6

6. Capt. Shreve 6-0 76 7

7. Ruston 5-1 69 8

8. John Curtis 2-1 50 9

9. West Monroe 3-2 43 NR

10. Destrehan 3-0 40 10

Others receiving votes: Alexandria 39, Natchitoches Central 23, Byrd 13, Benton 5, Rummel 1, Jesuit 1.

Class 4A

School Rec Pts Prev

1. Karr (11) 4-0 142 1

2. Neville (1) 5-1 128 2

3. Westgate 5-1 123 3

4. Carencro 4-2 102 5

5. Warren Easton 2-2 99 4

6. Northwood-Shreve. 4-2 80 6

7. Liberty 5-0 60 9

8. Carver 4-0 57 10

9. Teurlings Catholic 5-1 39 7

10. Cecilia 4-2 36 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Thomas More 29, Huntington 28, Leesville 10, Assumption 9, Vandebilt Catholic 1, Istrouma 1.

Class 3A

School Rec Pts Prev

1. University (11) 6-0 143 1

2. Madison Prep 6-0 130 2

3. Sterlington (1) 6-0 118 3

4. De La Salle 3-1 110 4

5. E.D. White 4-0 78 7

6. Church Point 6-0 74 8

7. Iowa 6-0 70 9

8. Lutcher 4-0 52 NR

9. St. James 3-2 46 5

10. Lake Charles Prep 3-3 40 10

Others receiving votes: Union Parish 34, Jena 29, St. Martinville 8, Brusly 1, Donaldsonville 1, Abbeville 1, Erath 1.

Class 2A

School Rec Pts Prev

1. Many (5) 5-1 136 1

2. Lafayette Christian (5) 5-1 132 2

3. Newman (1) 4-0 121 3

4. Amite 4-0 110 4

5. Mangham 5-1 89 5

6. Loreauville 6-0 80 6

7. St. Charles 4-0 76 7

8. Notre Dame 5-1 56 8

9. General Trass 6-0 50 9

10. North Caddo 5-1 29 10

Others receiving votes: Avoyelles 26, Ascension Episcopal 13, Rosepine 12, Episcopal-BR 7, Dunham 5, Jonesboro-Hodge 1.

Class 1A

School Rec Pts Prev

1. Ouachita Christian (10) 6-0 142 1

2. Calvary (2) 5-1 134 2

3. Grand Lake 6-0 118 3

4. Southern Lab 3-2 107 5

5. Oak Grove 3-3 83 7

6. Homer 4-2 77 4

7. Ascension Catholic 2-1 70 8

8. St. Mary’s 5-1 49 NR

9. Westminster Christian 6-0 32 NR

10. St. Frederick 4-2 29 9

Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic 27, Haynesville 27, Opelousas Catholic 24, St. Edmund 13, Cedar Creek 1, Country Day 1, Glenbrook 1, Logansport 1.

