DYLAN CARPENTER
DL St. Amant, Sr.
The UL commitment has a knack of making big plays at crucial times and the Gators need him to do just that vs. rival East Ascension. The District 5-5A Defensive MVP a year ago, Carpenter has 21 tackles, 8 assists, 7 tackles for loss, 7 quarterback hurries and 1 sack.
JAMALL FRANKLIN
OL Scotlandville, Sr.
Yes, the 6-foot-7, 360-pound Franklin really is a big deal for the Hornets in more ways than one. The Houston commitment with a 7-3 wingspan returned from offseason back surgery with a vengeance and has not given up a sack. He improves weekly and may soon get defensive snaps.
AIDAN JOSEPH
WR Plaquemine, Jr.
If the name does not sound familiar it may be because PHS’ dual threat QB, Michael Mitchell, garners plenty of attention and statistics. Ahead of Friday’s 6-4A showdown with Brusly, Mitchell has 1,075 yards … and Joseph has 475 receiving yards … which is 44 percent of Mitchell’s total.