No. 17 Abbeville trailed No. 16 Brusly by two scores midway through the second quarter.
Roderick Moy’s squad didn’t fold. It responded.
The Wildcats (7-4) scored 36 unanswered points to pull off the 36-14 road win in the first round of the Division II non-select playoffs.
Abbeville travels to take on No. 1 Iowa next week.
How it was won
Both teams looked to impose their will early and often through the run game. Brusly (6-5) capped off its opening drive with Cody Loupe’s 26-yard touchdown run.
Abbeville’s first offensive drive took nearly seven minutes off the clock, but it ended with zero points after Brusly’s defense stopped Abbeville on fourth down.
The Wildcat defense stepped up and forced a turnover on downs in the redzone on the next possession.
The Panthers got a break when Abbeville’s long snapper sent the ball over the punter’s head in the end zone, and Brusly recovered to take a 14-0 lead with 6:13 left in the second quarter.
Abbeville got on the board when quarterback Tahj Judge connected with Ronale Walker for a 10-yard touchdown pass. The failed 2-point conversion put the score at 14-6 with 1:19 left in the first half.
On the last play of the first half, Brusly freshman backup quarterback Coy Purpera was sacked, and fumbled the ball. Abbeville linebacker Natravian Comeaux scooped the fumble and returned it 66 yards for the score.
The Wildcats converted a 2-point conversion to tie the score at 14 at halftime.
Brusly’s defense forced Abbeville to punt on the first drive of the second half, but the Wildcat offense scored on its next three drives to close out the game.
Abbeville took the lead on Judge’s screen pass to Chad Nolan that he took 36 yards to the house.
Jaysen Shelvin scored on touchdown runs of 18 and 36 yards in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.
Player of the game
Jaysen Shelvin, Abbeville: The Wildcats rushed for 277 yards led by Shelvin’s 94 yards and two touchdowns.
They said it
Abbeville coach Roderick Moy: “We talked about staying together all week. It’s a playoff game. They’re (Brusly) going to play hard. They don't want to lose their last game at their place. Sixteen versus 17, we knew it was going to be a close ballgame. They came out fighting. They hit us with the first punch right in the mouth, but our kids were able to withstand it and play hard for 48 minutes and that's what we've been begging for, for the last three weeks. We finally put it together.'
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler: “It went about like what I thought it was going to go, both teams running the football and playing the physical brand of ball, so possessions will be limited. They (Abbeville) were doing a good job hanging out on the field, just barely getting first downs, 3 yards and 4 yards and 2 yards. There were a couple of breaks to be had in the ballgame, and we didn't take advantage of those breaks.”
Notable
- Brusly was down to its third quarterback in Friday’s game. Freshman Cordell Oxley started at QB.
- Abbeville committed only three penalties for 35 yards. Brusly had seven penalties for 65 yards.