District 7-3A
at West Feliciana High School
Girls
Track events
100: 1. Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 12.32. 2. Megan Williams, Brusly, 12.68. 3. Taylor Gouisha, Brusly, 12.94.
200: 1. Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 25.45. 2. Megan Williams, Brusly, 26.43. 3. Demyria Griffin, Brusly, 27.41.
400: 1. Megan Davis, Brusly, 1:00.56. 2. Nevaeh London, West Feliciana, 1:02.32. 3. Kaitlyn Woods, Brusly, 1:03.06.
800: 1. Maddie Temple, West Feliciana, 2:31.54. 2. Caroline Cain, University, 2:33.79. 3. Gracie Pepitone, Parkview Baptist, 2:34.96.
1,600: 1. Elizabeth Dieguez, West Feliciana, 6:11.05. 2. Meredith Cohn, University, 6:17.76. 3. Audrey Bongiorgni, University, 6:31.31.
3,200: 1. Virginia Moore, University, 12:58.49. 2. Samantha Ponzo, West Feliciana, 13:26.44. 3. Blythe Elderd, University, 13:31.94.
100 hurdles: 1. Ayanah McCray, West Feliciana, 16.50. 2. Leah Dupre, Brusly, 17.17. 3. Alayah Gedward, Brusly, 17.54.
300 hurdles: 1. Alayah Gedward, Brusly, 47.14. 2. Ayanah McCray, West Feliciana, 49.05. 3. Annie Garrison, University, 51.82.
4x100: 1. Brusly, 49.49. 2. West Feliciana, 50.97. 3. Madison Prep, 51.41.
4x200: 1. Brusly, 1:42.33. 2. Madison Prep, 1:47.60. 3. West Feliciana, 1:50.32.
4x400: 1. Brusly, 4:20.91. 2. West Feliciana, 4:22.58. 3. University, 4:34.37.
4x800: 1. Parkview Baptist, 11:08.20. 2. West Feliciana, 11:15.90. 3. University, 11:42.10.
Field events
High jump: 1. Karlissa Smith, West Feliciana, 4-10. 2. Allasia Washington, Madison Prep, 4-08. 3. Kennedi Brooks, University, 4-08.
Pole vault: 1. Sara Barrow, West Feliciana, 7-06. 2. Mary Mitchell, West Feliciana, 6-06.
Long jump: 1. Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 19-01.50. 2. Kennedi Brooks, University, 16-05. 3. Taja Lofton, West Feliciana, 15-11.
Triple jump: 1. Ayanah McCray, West Feliciana, 33-05. 2. Taja Lofton, West Feliciana, 33-01. 3. Alayah Gedward, Brusly, 32-06.
Shot put: 1. Ja’Myah Williams, Madison Prep, 39-11.50. 2. Lawryn Sampson, Brusly, 35-00.50. 3. Samillion Mims, West Feliciana, 33-05.50.
Discus: 1. Ja’Myah Williams, Madison Prep, 122-08. 2. Samillion Mims, West Feliciana, 92-04. 3. Anna Claire Shannon, Parkview Baptist, 87-08.
Javelin: 1. Anna Claire Shannon, Parkview Baptist, 99-00. 2. Tia Anderson, Brusly, 91-03. 3. Madison Marshall, Madison Prep, 76-02.
Boys
Track events
100: 1. Keilan Sherman, Madison Prep, 11.21. 2. Na’Ryan Delone, Glen Oaks, 11.28. 3. Germari Wyre, Madison Prep, 11.28.
200: 1. Imani Coleman, West Feliciana, 22.54. 2. Keilan Sherman, Madison Prep, 22.68. 3. Joela Rogers, West Feliciana, 23.02.
400: 1. Hezekiah Dantzler, Madison Prep, 49.97. 2. Jacob Phillips, University, 50.63. 3. Imani Coleman, West Feliciana, 51.48.
800: 1. John Hall Hays, University, 2:05.31. 2. Jordan Phillips, University, 2:06.25. 3. Reed Boudreaux, Parkview Baptist, Parkview Baptist, 2:06.41.
1,600: 1. John Hall Hays, University, 4:42.35. 2. Aiden Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 4:43.78. 3. Blayton Bernard, University, 4:44.46.
3,200: 1. John Hall Hays, University, 10:09.56. 2. Blayton Bernard, University, 10:14.63. 3. Wyatt Whipp, Parkview Baptist, 10:18.04.
110 hurdles: 1. Caleb Johnson, West Feliciana, 14.90. 2. KirVonte Williams, Brusly, 16.61. 3. Randall Matthews, Brusly, 16.69.
300 hurdles: 1. Caleb Johnson, West Feliciana, 41.23. 2. Seth Gale, University, 41.98. 3. KirVonte Williams, 42.53.
4x100 relay: 1. Madison Prep, 43.20. 2. West Feliciana, 43.37. 3. University, 43.48.
4x200: 1. West Feliciana, 1:30.06. 2. Madison Prep, 1:30.81. 3. Glen Oaks, 1:31.65.
4x400: 1. Madison Prep, 3:27.62. 2. University, 3:34.06. 3. Glen Oaks, 3:35.29.
4x800: 1. Parkview Baptist, 8:42.50. 2. Madison Prep, 8:48.30. 3. University, 9:20.10.
Field events
High jump: 1. Randall Matthews, Brusly, 5-06. 2. Cardell, West Feliciana, 5-04. 3. Mac Hazlip, West Feliciana, 5-02.
Pole vault: 1. Wyatt Berthelot, Brusly, 10-00. 2. Michael Fudge, West Feliciana, 9-06.
Long jump: 1. Titus Washington, West Feliciana, 20-08. 2. Edan Stagg, University, 20-07.75. 3. Joel Rogers, West Feliciana, 20-02.75.
Triple jump: 1. Titus Washington, West Feliciana, 41-02.50. 2. Edan Stagg, University, 41-02. 3. Nicholas Honore, 39-10.50.
Shot put: 1. Christian King, West Feliciana, 42-05. 2. Joshua Williams, Glen Oaks, 42-03. 3. Jermarian Jackson, West Feliciana, 42-03.
Discus: 1. Jermarian Jackson, West Feliciana, 150-02. 2. Gavin Jones, University, 120-05. 3. Joshua Williams, Glen Oaks, 110-03.
Javelin: 1. Alec Haynes, University, 129-03. 2. A’Nius Lawson, Parkview Baptist, 124-05. 3. Cardell Smith, West Feliciana, 122-06.