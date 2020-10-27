Most successful teams start with a solid foundation. Few high school volleyball teams have a set of bookends like Parkview Baptist’s Madison Cassidy and Taylor Sharer.
The two senior outside hitters have played together since middle school and it shows for a PBS team that has 10 seniors. They can finish each other’s sentences during a combined interview.
But it is the way Sharer and Cassidy finish plays that sets the tone for the Eagles (19-2).
“They are so strong mentally and they are both physical, physical players,” Parkview coach Becky Madden said. “Their strength is not just how hard they hit … it’s about how accurate they are. And they are also great ball control players, so they have got the whole package.”
Having the whole package is a good thing. But Cassidy, Sharer and the Eagles want their season to end with a special delivery — a Division IV LHSAA volleyball title. It would be the school’s first volleyball title since 2005.
“It was tough when we started the season because there no jamborees or many chance to scrimmage,” Sharer said. “It was good that we already knew each other so well.
“There was no time to leave anything to chance. We knew we had to figure out things quickly and play as hard we can. We try to do that every day.”
The approach has paid dividends for the Eagles, who are ranked No. 1 in the latest LHSAA Division IV power ratings ahead of other traditional powers like Pope John Paul II, John Curtis and Sacred Heart of New Orleans. PBS lost to Lafayette Christian in the semifinals last fall.
“The thing I like most about this team is the way we communicate,” Cassidy said. “We are to the point now where we can say just about anything to each other. We know what to do, if one of us needs encouragement.”
The Eagles losses were to other powers from other divisions, Division II Teurlings Catholic and Division I St. Joseph’s Academy. Parkview hosts SJA Saturday to close out the regular season.
But for Cassidy and Sharer, the desire to close out each point is a more precise approach that has been as consistent as the two players themselves.
The 5-foot-11 Sharer leads the Eagles with 259 kills and a .279 hitting percentage. Cassidy (5-10), who will sign to play beach volleyball at Southern Mississippi next month, has 252 kills and a .240 hitting percentage. Sharer has 215 digs, while Cassidy has 179.
“I started playing beach the summer after my sophomore year and it has made me a better all-around player,” Cassidy said. “I am a better defensive player and have a better read on the ball when it comes over the net.”
Sharer’s ability to see the court and adjust her swing to find open spots to put away kills is another asset PBS relies on.
“The biggest improvement for me over the last couple of years is how I see the court,” Sharer said. “I can hit around blocks now and move blockers around. That gives us more options as a team.”
Madden praises her team for its calm demeanor on the court … something Sharer and Cassidy try to model.
“You want to be steady on the court, whether you are up or down,” Cassidy said. “Whatever happens, you move on to the next point.”