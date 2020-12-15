ZACHARY — Brandon Rodgers scored 32 points Tuesday night to help Zachary keep St. Martinville at arm’s length all game long. As a result, the Broncos did just enough to earn a 66-64 win.
St. Martinville (5-4) led briefly in the early going before falling behind. The Tigers forced two ties, one in the first quarter and the other at 45-all late in the third quarter.
They never got over the hump.
Zachary (7-1) surged out to a 58-50 lead with three minutes left to play, and St. Martinville was down by at least two scores on each of its remaining possessions.
“We’re a young, inexperienced team, and we didn’t play with any energy or any effort tonight,” Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton said. “I hate to talk like that after a win, but there’s a lack of knowing how to handle situations and it's not where it needs to be.”
Zachary shot 49% from the field (25 for 51), but went 12 for 24 at the free-throw line. The Broncos were also outrebounded 46-39 by the Tigers, who made up for lackluster shooting by grabbing 15 offensive rebounds.
St. Martinville was led by Jalen MItchell, who scored 12 of his 23 points in the third quarter. His hot hand helped the Tigers tie the game 45-45, but Rodgers answered. His driving basket to close the third quarter put Zachary ahead for good, and he added another in the first minute of the fourth.
Also hitting double figures for the Tigers were Andrew Savoy with 12 points, and Dalayvious Bariel with 13.
St. Martinville got no closer than four points in the closing minutes until Mitchell’s long 3-pointer as the clock ran out.
“We just scheduled this game Friday. Last I saw, Zachary was ranked No. 2 in (Class) 5A, so I knew it would be a good game,” St. Martiville coach Ihmaru Jones said. “I was hoping we could get away with a win.”
St. Martinville had scheduled games with East St. John and Rayne affected by quaratine measures. Zachary missed three games while in quarantine before returning to action last weekend.