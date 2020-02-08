At Carl Maddox Field House
Boys
Field events
High jump: 1, Reginald Poole Jr., Kaplan, 6-4. 2, Dante Thomas, John Curtis, 6-2. 3, Adam Machowski, Parkway, 6-0.
Shot put: 1, Jacobian Guillory, Alexandria, 53-9 ½. 2, Gabriel Vicknair, Northwest, 50-10. 3, Zachary Bernard, Lakeshore, 50-5½.
Long jump: 1, Clydeterrious Thompson, Bogalusa, 22-1. 2, Stephen Rogers, Ruston, 21-11½. 3, Javonta Bellard, Opelousas, 21-5.
Pole vault: 1, Clayton Simms, Live Oak, 16-6. 2, Beau Domingue, Hammond, 15-7. 3, Evan Nguyen, Catholic-NI, 15-1.
Triple jump: 1, Lawrence Lambert, Carver, 43-9¾. 2, Marquel Price, Thibodaux, 43-6. 3, W’Junterius Rodrigue, St. Amant, 43-5¾.
Running events
4x200-meter relay: Westgate 1:28.87. 2, Zachary 1:29.01. 3, Ouachita 1:29.35.
1,600 meters: 1, Patrick Elliott, St. Paul’s, 4:29.40. 2, William Ayim, Ruston, 4:29.55. 3, Christopher Cuntz, Catholic-BR, 5:31.21.
800: 1, Isiah Travis, Ben Franklin, 1:59.81. 2, Luke Sweatmann, Thibodaux, 2:00.32. 3, Ben Langley, Catholic-BR, 2:02.14.
400: 1, Sean Burrell, Zachary, 48.75. 2, Kayshon Boutte, Westgate, 49.04. 3, Robert Sears, B.T. Washington, 49.64.
4x800 relay: 1, Ruston 8:16.84. 2, Catholic-BR 8:19.02. 3, Mandeville 8:33.39.
60-meter hurdles: 1, Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 7.97. 2, Sean Burrell, Zachary, 7.98. 3, Kashie Crockett, Ouachita, 8.29.
60 dash: 1, Corey Wren, John Curtis, 6.76. 2, Leon Elloie, Warren Easton, 6.89. 3, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 6.90.
3,200: 1, Will Dart, Loyola, 9:19.22. 2, Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 9:20.55. 3, Owen Simon, Catholic-BR, 9:51.70.
4x400 relay: 1, Ouachita 3:27:90. 2, Ruston 3:30.39. 3, Ben Franklin 3:33.08.
Girls
Field events
Long jump: 1, Simone Pierre, MLK, 17-7. 2, Ke’Yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 17-5. 3, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 17-4¼.
Pole vault: 1, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 12-10. 2, Karlyn Trahan, Kaplan, 11-11¾. 3, Jordan Brown, Dutchtown, 11-11¾.
Triple jump: 1, Ke’Yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 38-7¼. 2, Amy Warren, Belle Chasse, 38-5. 3, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 38-4¼.
Shot put: 1, Nya Terrell, Scotlandville, 42-7. 2, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge High, 42-03/4. 3, Jayden Jackson, Zachary.
High jump: 1, Alacia Myles, Karr, 5-5. 2, Destiny Mitchell, West Feliciana, 5-3. 3, Riley Wilson, St. Joseph’s, 5-3.
Running events
4x200-meter relay: 1, John Curtis 1:44.23. 2, Ruston 1:44.40. 3, Scotlandville 1:47.60.
1,600 meters: 1, Isabelle Brown, St. Joseph’s, 5:21.83. 2, Joslyn Crosby, Parkway, 5:23.61. 3, Gwyneth Hughes, Fontainebleau, 5:26.39.
800: 1, Laila Jackson, John Curtis, 2:23.81. 2, Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt. 2:27.07. 3, Hope Shales, Mt. Carmel, 2:28.69.
400: 1, Makeriah Harris, Plaquemine, 56.59. 2, Halyn Senegal, Sam Houston, 57.16. 3, Trinity Benson, Salmen, 58.82.
4x800 relay: 1, Mandeville 10:04.80. 2, St. Joseph’s 10:09.38. 3, John Curtis 10:19.37.
60-meter hurdles: 1, Darrione Joseph, West Jefferson, 8.95. 2, Makeriah Harris, Plaquemine, 9.08. 3, Orsciana, Beard, Zachary, 9.24.
60 dash: Raven Nunnery, John Curtis, 7.54. 2, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 7.61. 3, Trinity Benson, Salmen, 7.68.
3,200: 1, Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph’s, 11:36.86. 2, Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s, 11:40.93. 3, Ella Chesnut, Vandebilt, 11:49.50
4x400 relay: 1, John Curtis 4:01.29. 2, Baton Rouge High 4:09.53. 3, Lafayette 4:11.30.