Scotlandville High's Nya Terrell wins the girls shot put event during the LSU High School Last Chance Qualifier at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Terrell recorded a throw of 42-feet 7-inches.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

At Carl Maddox Field House

Boys

Field events

High jump: 1, Reginald Poole Jr., Kaplan, 6-4. 2, Dante Thomas, John Curtis, 6-2. 3, Adam Machowski, Parkway, 6-0.

Shot put: 1, Jacobian Guillory, Alexandria, 53-9 ½. 2, Gabriel Vicknair, Northwest, 50-10. 3, Zachary Bernard, Lakeshore, 50-5½.

Long jump: 1, Clydeterrious Thompson, Bogalusa, 22-1. 2, Stephen Rogers, Ruston, 21-11½. 3, Javonta Bellard, Opelousas, 21-5.

Pole vault: 1, Clayton Simms, Live Oak, 16-6. 2, Beau Domingue, Hammond, 15-7. 3, Evan Nguyen, Catholic-NI, 15-1.

Triple jump: 1, Lawrence Lambert, Carver, 43-9¾. 2, Marquel Price, Thibodaux, 43-6. 3, W’Junterius Rodrigue, St. Amant, 43-5¾.

Running events

4x200-meter relay: Westgate 1:28.87. 2, Zachary 1:29.01. 3, Ouachita 1:29.35.

1,600 meters: 1, Patrick Elliott, St. Paul’s, 4:29.40. 2, William Ayim, Ruston, 4:29.55. 3, Christopher Cuntz, Catholic-BR, 5:31.21.

800: 1, Isiah Travis, Ben Franklin, 1:59.81. 2, Luke Sweatmann, Thibodaux, 2:00.32. 3, Ben Langley, Catholic-BR, 2:02.14.

400: 1, Sean Burrell, Zachary, 48.75. 2, Kayshon Boutte, Westgate, 49.04. 3, Robert Sears, B.T. Washington, 49.64.

4x800 relay: 1, Ruston 8:16.84. 2, Catholic-BR 8:19.02. 3, Mandeville 8:33.39.

60-meter hurdles: 1, Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 7.97. 2, Sean Burrell, Zachary, 7.98. 3, Kashie Crockett, Ouachita, 8.29.

60 dash: 1, Corey Wren, John Curtis, 6.76. 2, Leon Elloie, Warren Easton, 6.89. 3, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 6.90.

3,200: 1, Will Dart, Loyola, 9:19.22. 2, Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 9:20.55. 3, Owen Simon, Catholic-BR, 9:51.70.

4x400 relay: 1, Ouachita 3:27:90. 2, Ruston 3:30.39. 3, Ben Franklin 3:33.08.

Girls

Field events

Long jump: 1, Simone Pierre, MLK, 17-7. 2, Ke’Yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 17-5. 3, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 17-4¼.

Pole vault: 1, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 12-10. 2, Karlyn Trahan, Kaplan, 11-11¾. 3, Jordan Brown, Dutchtown, 11-11¾.

Triple jump: 1, Ke’Yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 38-7¼. 2, Amy Warren, Belle Chasse, 38-5. 3, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 38-4¼.

Shot put: 1, Nya Terrell, Scotlandville, 42-7. 2, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge High, 42-03/4. 3, Jayden Jackson, Zachary.

High jump: 1, Alacia Myles, Karr, 5-5. 2, Destiny Mitchell, West Feliciana, 5-3. 3, Riley Wilson, St. Joseph’s, 5-3.

Running events

4x200-meter relay: 1, John Curtis 1:44.23. 2, Ruston 1:44.40. 3, Scotlandville 1:47.60.

1,600 meters: 1, Isabelle Brown, St. Joseph’s, 5:21.83. 2, Joslyn Crosby, Parkway, 5:23.61. 3, Gwyneth Hughes, Fontainebleau, 5:26.39.

800: 1, Laila Jackson, John Curtis, 2:23.81. 2, Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt. 2:27.07. 3, Hope Shales, Mt. Carmel, 2:28.69.

400: 1, Makeriah Harris, Plaquemine, 56.59. 2, Halyn Senegal, Sam Houston, 57.16. 3, Trinity Benson, Salmen, 58.82.

4x800 relay: 1, Mandeville 10:04.80. 2, St. Joseph’s 10:09.38. 3, John Curtis 10:19.37.

60-meter hurdles: 1, Darrione Joseph, West Jefferson, 8.95. 2, Makeriah Harris, Plaquemine, 9.08. 3, Orsciana, Beard, Zachary, 9.24.

60 dash: Raven Nunnery, John Curtis, 7.54. 2, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 7.61. 3, Trinity Benson, Salmen, 7.68.

3,200: 1, Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph’s, 11:36.86. 2, Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s, 11:40.93. 3, Ella Chesnut, Vandebilt, 11:49.50

4x400 relay: 1, John Curtis 4:01.29. 2, Baton Rouge High 4:09.53. 3, Lafayette 4:11.30.

