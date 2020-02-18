No. 1 Holy Cross (19-6-4) raced out to a lead thanks to a hat trick by Chester Mills and was able to hang on for a 4-2 win against No. 24 McKinley (10-2) in the Division II boys’ soccer quarterfinals Tuesday.
Mills opened up the scoring in the first half and then followed that up with another goal off an assist by Ethan Carney right before halftime to give Holy Cross a 2-0 lead. Then Mills broke away from the defense and picked up his hat trick with a third goal early in the second half to push the lead to 3-0.
“That second goal was massive,” Holy Cross coach Matt Millet said. “It was a great game up until then. Grab a goal before halftime to give them a little extra pop going into halftime. It’s always important in these types of games to get a little bit more a distance from a good team.”
Despite the deficit, McKinley crawled back into the game with a goal by Lester Rodriguez after an initial shot attempt by McKinley was knocked away by the goalkeeper. Then in the 66th minute, Rodriguez struck again with another goal, cutting the Holy Cross lead to 3-2.
With the crowd back in the game and the momentum swinging McKinley’s way, Holy Cross quickly put to bed any chance of a comeback.
Carney was left open on the right wing and dribbled into the box before firing a shot to the far post, pushing Holy Cross’ lead to 4-2.
McKinley kept pushing forward to try to get back within a goal, but it wasn’t able to find the crucial score needed to cut the lead.
“For me, it was great as a coach because we always tell our players to fight to the end no matter what’s going on,” McKinley coach Jared Shaw said. “If we’re down five points, we still want to fight and keep playing all the way through. I was extremely proud of them that they kept fighting all the way up to the last second. It was just good they were able to rally it together and score those two points. I was proud of them for that.”
The defending Division II champions, Holy Cross moves on to the semifinals where it will meet No. 5 Ben Franklin (14-4-6) with the chance to reach the state championship on the line.