LAKE CHARLES — Zachary pulled away in the second half of its 58-44 Class 5A semifinal win over Walker on Wednesday night, moving to within 32 minutes of a state championship.
The Broncos advance to face top-seeded Natchitoches Central on Saturday in the Class 5A title game.
Zachary guard Jordan DeCuir scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half, and the Broncos outscored the Wildcats 37-25 over the final two quarters to take control of a close game.
Brandon Rodgers-Hardy scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half.
Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton said the tandem is hard to stop.
“That’s what makes us hard to guard: At any point Brandon can score, Jordan can score, (Jalen Bolden) can score,” he said. “It is hard on a defense. You don’t know if you want to deny Rodgers-Hardy the ball, deny DeCuir or play a zone. That’s not to mention having guys that can get into the gaps and get into the paint. We’re hard to guard, and that is the biggest reason why we are here today.”
Bolden scored 12 points and blocked three shots for the Broncos.
McClinton said transition defense was a focus against Walker.
“Stopping Gavin Harris in transition is tough, and Warren Young is the kind of shooter who can string five or six in a row,” he said. “We knew we had to guard them and thought we could score more than they could stop us.”
Walker, the No. 15 seed, won two road games to reach the state tournament but ran out of magic against Zachary.
“We played nine or 10 teams that reached the semifinals, so even though we were the 15th seed, we were battle-tested,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “Our young players stepped up and Gavin Harris transferring in really solidified is. They worked every day. We got better week by week, game by game.”
Schiro said the Broncos had answers every time his team got close.
“We tried mixing up our defenses, using a matchup zone, going to our man and applying more pressure,” he said. “We created some turnovers but missed some opportunities when we could have really gotten close and made it tight.”
Harris scored 18 points and Young added 17 to lead Walker.