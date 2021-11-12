There were no second-half heroics for Central this time.
Denham Springs, the 27th seed in the Class 5A playoffs, controlled the action in both halves and shut down no. 6 Central on its way to a 42-14 win at Central.
Just last month, Central scored 27 second-half points in a 34-7 win over the Yellow Jackets in a District 4-5A contest. The roles were more than reversed this time.
Denham Springs (6-4) used freshman quarterback Jerry Horne this time, but it was running back Ray McKneely that was the difference. He rushed 27 times for 241 yards and four touchdowns.
Central (7-4) had trouble sustaining drives, and only had one result in a touchdown. The Wildcats rushed for just 62 yards, and quarterback Jonathan Swift completed 8 of 20 passes for 141 yards with two interceptions.
HOW IT WAS WON
Denham Springs got a 9-yard touchdown run from McKneely in the first quarter, and took control with two second-quarter scores.
The first came on a blocked punt recovered by Ethan Foster in the end zone. It was a sequence set up when the Yellow Jackets chose to have Central re-kick after a personal foul on its first try. On the second punt, Jude Horne broke through to get the block, and Foster grabbed the ball before it went through the back of the end zone.
Central responded with a 51-yard touchdown drive, but McKneely answered with a 56-yard touchdown run.
Denham Springs led 21-7 at halftime and never let Central get closer than 14 points in the second half.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Ray McKneely, running back, Denham Springs
The junior running back was elusive in open space running through tackles and outracing defenders. He had touchdown runs of 9, 56, 4 and 14 yards.
THEY SAID IT
Denham Springs coach Brett Beard: “The biggest thing I wanted our kids to understand, not just the magnitude of a playoff game, but the growth from Week 6 to Week 11. The measuring stick isn’t always the scoreboard. For us to be completely different than we were in Week 6, that tells me that our coaches and our kids are doing a phenomenal job.”
Central coach Sid Edwards: “The credit goes to Denham Springs. They played extremely well in all phases. I don’t think they made a tremendous amount of adjustments, I just think they played well. They tackled better than they did last time, and we were stuck in mud.”
NOTABLE
Denham Springs’ stadium renovation, set to begin once football season ends, will have to wait at least one more week before it begins. The Yellow Jackets will host No. 11 Ouachita Parish in the second round. The Lions were 40-7 winners over no. 22 Sulphur in Monroe.