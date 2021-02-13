Through a series of coaching jobs, Devyn Baker says he always kept an eye out for Northeast High. Now Baker is the new head football coach for the Class 2A Vikings.
“Northeast is a school with a rich football tradition,” Baker said. “They have had some great players and are always in the playoffs.
“I have followed that success. It’s an honor to be the head coach at Northeast. It is also good fit for me personally since I live about 20 minutes away.”
At Northeast, Baker succeeds David Masterson, who will remain as the athletic director after spending 21 years as the school’s head coach.
Baker previously spent one season at False River Academy and three years at nearby Slaughter Charter, located near Northeast, where he brought the program into varsity football competition.
After one season as an assistant at Southern Lab and Baker was the defensive coordinator for Liberty last fall in its final season of JV competition before moving up to the varsity ranks.
Masterson’s association with Northeast goes back to 1992 when he came there as an assistant coach. After a stint as head coach at Tara he returned as an assistant before becoming head coach in 2000.
At NHS, Masterson’s teams made the playoffs 17 of the last 19 seasons with three semifinal appearances, two quarterfinal berths and 10 trips to the regional round. After being sidelined for over a month with COVID-19 issues and pneumonia, Masterson said he is set to return to work at Northeast this week.
“When I went into drop to start the retirement process, I was not planning to coach last fall,” Masterson said. “But then COVID came and we were not sure if there would be a season. And then we had a season, so I kept coaching.
“My job now is be to handle LHSAA eligibility, provide any support needed and sit back and clap as I watch our kids play. Northeast has had some great players and I was fortunate to coach some of them. Northeast is home and getting to finish my time there as AD means a lot.”