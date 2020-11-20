SHREVEPORT — Results for the Division II portion of the LHSAA State Swim meet being held at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Holy Cross 403. 2, Lakeshore 216. 3, Patrick Taylor 186. 4, Ruston 162. 5, South Lafourche 153. 6, Liberty 129. 7, St. Thomas More 123. 8, Terrebonne 119. 9, Benton 113. 10, Caddo Magnet 104. 11, Ben Franklin 61. 12, Woodlawn 50. 13, Shaw 44. 14, Thomas Jefferson 42. 15, Plaquemine 36. 16, Breaux Bridge 28. 17, Natchitoches Central 27. 18, Sam Houston 21.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Lakeshore 1:46.80. 2, Benton 1:48.59. 3, Liberty 1:51.35.
200 freestyle: 1, James Calvin Huenefeld, Ruston, 1:40.26. 2, Carson Doll, Holy Cross, 1:42.30. 3, Jonah Munch, Holy Cross, 1:49.74.
200 individual medley: 1, Riley Brown, Liberty, 1:53.06. 2, Eli Schion, Terrebonne, 2:04.98. 3, Dru Thatcher, Caddo Magnet, 2:06.23.
50 freestyle: 1, Jacob Price, Lakeshore, 21.47. 2, Kendall Smith, South Lafourche, 22.50. 3, Jack Henderson, Patrick Taylor, 23.10.
100 butterfly: 1, James Calvin Huenefeld, Ruston, 50.32. 2, Shane Hardnett, Benton, 52.13. 3, Maximilien Caffrey, Holy Cross, 52.15.
100 freestyle: 1, Jacob Price, Lakeshore, 47.29. 2, Jonah Munch, Holy Cross, 49.76. 3, Kendall Smith, South Lafourche, 50.11.
500 freestyle: 1, Carson Doll, Holy Cross, 4:40.01. 2, Ely Dardar, Lakeshore, 5:13.30. 3, Christian Craig, Patrick Taylor, 5:16.73.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Holy Cross 1:30.80. 2, Lakeshore 1:33.12. 3, Ruston 1:40.77.
100 backstroke: 1, Riley Brown, Liberty, 51.19. 2, Maximilien Caffery, Holy Cross, 56.86. 3, Jack Balhoff, St. Thomas More, 1:00.39.
100 breaststroke: 1, Bryce Boutte, Patrick Taylor, 1:03.18. 2, Shane Hartnett, Benton, 1:03.67. 3, Eli Schion, Terrebonne, 1:05.67.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Holy Cross 3:18.25. 2, Patrick Taylor 3:31.97. 3, Ruston 3:32.26.