The University High Cubs punched their ticket to the Division II finals in style Friday, never trailing in a 45-14 win over Vandebilt Catholic.
A strong run game and an even stronger defense allowed the Cubs to take an early two-touchdown lead and eventually grow that lead by four scores before pulling the starters at the beginning of the fourth quarter ahead of a title game with E.D. White.
How it was won
In a game where both coaches opted for bold play-calling over a more vanilla approach to their offense, the Cubs’ execution made all the difference. After the Terriers had a fake punt squandered by a penalty, the Cubs returned the favor with a fake punt pass of their own, which linebacker Harry Beacham converted on a 27-yard pass from Wils Melton. Coach Andy Martin liked the fake punt so much, he dialed one up again late in the third quarter, this time on a designed run up the middle for the Cubs’ second fourth-down conversion of the night.
The Cubs relied on a pair of bruising running backs in Derrick Graham and Brian Beck to force Vandebilt’s linebackers to stack the box, but the heavy run defense didn’t bother Beck, who rumbled for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone. Graham tacked on a score with less than 30 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Terriers struggled to find any rhythm offensively, with quarterback Dominic Archilla facing heavy pressure and throwing two interceptions in the first half, including one that was returned 54 yards for a touchdown by Beacham. The Cubs expanded upon that lead in the third quarter before bringing in the reserves to start the fourth.
Player of the Game
Harry Beacham, LB, U-High
On a night where the Cubs defense allowed just 14 points, Beacham shined. In addition to his 54-yard interception return for a touchdown, the sophomore also recorded a sack on a blitz through the A-gap in the third quarter and briefly led the Cubs in receiving yardage after his 27-yard grab on a fake punt from Melton.
They said it
Andy Martin, U-High coach:
“We’re excited. I told the guys we get another two weeks to be together, so it’s exciting for us."
Notable
- The Terriers struggled in almost every facet offensively but were led by Robert Blanchard in the passing game, who collected 48 yards and a touchdown on three catches.
- Beck led all ball carriers with 116 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.