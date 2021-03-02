LAKE CHARLES — Some of the faces have changed, but Liberty’s dominance of Division II girls basketball showed no signs of slowing down as the two-time defending champions rolled past Ursuline Academy 68-49 in a semifinal.
The Patriots raced out to a 12-2 to lead and never trailed, blowing the game open by scoring 12 straight points in the first half to take a 24-6 lead in the game at Burton Coliseum.
Ursuline was held to 10 first-half points and made only 4 of 26 field goal attempts in the first two quarters. Liberty dominated the lane with the frontcourt trio of Ceara Myers, Whitney Hart and Tamara Christmas combining for 20 points and 10 rebounds in the first half.
“We were playing good pressure defense, we communicated well, forced them into turnovers and scored well in transition,” Liberty coach Valencia Wilson said of the early outburst. “The post players were tremendous. Myers has been doing it for us since her freshman year.
"Franklin has been under-recruited because of the girls she was playing with the past three years. She was a little frustrated early, but I told her she could trust Myers and they were able to play the two-man game. These girls don’t care who scores as long as we win the game.”
Ursuline found its groove on offense in the second half, but did not get closer than 18 points as Liberty’s balance offense continued rolling.
Franklin and Myers finished with 14 points each. Christmas added 11 and Hart finished with 10.
Nicole Young led Ursuline with 20 points. Tyrielle Williams added 11.
The teams have met in the playoffs the past four years, with Ursuline defeating the Patriots in the 2018 championship game, but Liberty eliminating the Lions each of the past three seasons.
Wilson said the season has been challenging.
“It has been a long road to get here. We played one game, then had to sit out two weeks,” she said. “Then we had injuries. The six games we lost, we were missing big contributors.
"Then when we got them back, teams started canceling games. We lost eight games and were only to make three of them up. We blossomed at the right time, in the playoffs. It has been different this year, usually the girls are always together — in school, at practice and then on weekends. This team only sees each other at practice. This team is built on discipline and character.”
Ursuline coach Kris Goff said his team’s early offensive struggles were uncharacteristic.
“We went to Loyola last night, and they probably need new nets after the way we shot,” he said. “We were on fire. Tonight, we just couldn’t get anything to drop. We were worried about turnovers, but we ended up taking more shots than them. We got good looks. We settled in a bit better in the second half. Offensive rebounds and transition really hurt us in the first half.”