A cloud-framed full moon, distant lights from a school parking lot and a nearby street provided the only illumination when David Simoneaux addressed his Catholic High of Pointe Coupee team Monday.
The Hornets had completed one of their final football practices of the year. Other than Simoneaux’s voice and sound of gravel being pushed by a truck passing through the parking lot, it was quiet.
The silence and the varying shades of light offer a tempered backdrop for the 35-year-old coach who is balancing unparalleled professional and personal joy, along with profound loss.
“Mom used to write us letters, both before and after she got sick. Those letters were windows into her soul. She would always just pour her heart out to me and my sister,” Simoneaux said. “There was never a doubt about what she felt or who she was. She would lay it out there … tell us not only how she felt about us, but also what she expected of us.
“I could dwell on how sad I am that I don’t have my mom anymore. But really, I haven’t had my mom for years. The toughest part of what we went through is that we lost her not once, but twice.”
Charlene Hargroder Simoneaux, died Aug. 18 at age 64 in hospice care after an eight-year battle with Alzheimer’s. As Simoneaux prepares to coach his team in the Division IV title game that opens the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic at noon Friday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, he strikes a balance between two worlds.
The seventh-seeded Hornets, who face No. 5 Ouachita Christian, make their first title game appearance since winning the Class 1A championship in 1978. Simoneaux and his wife, Blair, also are preparing to welcome their fourth child in February, a son who will be named Leo Charles, in honor or his mother and late grandfather.
Photographs and memories
It is a season for the ages. For Simoneaux, there also is a single mother now frozen in time in pictures and other remembrances on the wall of his office. One photo shows the two of them at a mother-son breakfast during his senior season at Parkview Baptist. The Eagles won their first Class 3A title that year, 2001, and Simoneaux was one of the team’s top running backs in an option offense.
Those events remain striking and vivid. Simoneaux acknowledges the death of his mother, the death of CHSPC booster and grandparent Butch Carriere and death of student Randi Lynn Bergeron in an auto accident have perhaps galvanized his team’s resolve.
“I always knew this group of seniors was special, since they were in middle school,” Simoneaux said. “You could see their talent and charisma then. But the biggest thing about this team is their chemistry. We fit together.”
The other perfect fit for Simoneaux was the bond he and his sister Callie shared with their mother, a former Istrouma High cheerleader, who modeled work ethic and much more. Known as “Maw Chee” to her grandchildren, Charlene Simoneaux worked for Baton Rouge Court Reporters along with her twin sister, Darlene, and their father until her illness forced her to retire in 2012.
The job provided flexibility that allowed her to attend all of her children’s events at PBS. She was outgoing, fun-loving and took joy in whatever her children did.
“I would wake up at 3 in the morning and she would be in there typing,” Simoneaux recalled. “I’d say, ‘Mom, you need to sleep’ and she would tell me, ‘I slept a little. It’s OK baby, I’ve got to get this job out.’”
The first signs of Charlene Simoneaux’s illness appeared during a deposition. Simoneaux said his mother was scared and frightened. Tests followed, including a trip to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Her resolve was to recover.
A mother’s hope
A letter written to Callie on the eve of her graduation from a nursing doctoral program accents her desire to live life to the fullest: “I know how hard it is for you with my recent diagnosis. I would change it if could. I plan to get well. You and your brother make me want to work as hard as I can. Please pray for a miracle from God. We just have to believe. All I want in life is to finish my job. I have so much more I want to share with you guys. I know we have a role reverse(al) going on. However, I have more wisdom and I want grandchildren.”
Simoneaux, now in his fifth year at CHSPC, formed a bond with Colleen Caillet, who retired as the school’s principal last spring. Caillet’s father died of dementia in 2017.
“There were times as his mother’s illness progressed when David would come and sit in my office,” Caillet said. “We would talk. It’s a tough journey because you lose the person you love and that you want to talk to first. And it’s cruel. A child never imagines having to feed or bathe their mother, but David and Callie did all the things.
“On the good days, they can engage with you, talk and share memories. But then it’s gone … before you lose them physically.”
Light beyond darkness
Simoneaux misses many things about his mother. Their one-on-one talks, he says, were special. The cancer-related death of former PBS quarterback and teammate Brad Booth two years ago offers a contrast. Simoneaux spoke with Booth regularly during his final weeks.
“I did not have that with my mom, which is part of the disease,” Simoneaux said. “She liked to say, ‘Buck up,’ when times were tough. She would not want me to be sad. She talked about my sister and I being bright lights in the world and achieving goals.”
When Simoneaux co-hosted WAFB’s Sportsline Friday Night late in the season bright light took on another meaning. A former classmate texted Simoneaux during the show to say he found a long-lost Brad Booth jersey he wore when cheering on the 2001 team. And there was a note from Booth attached.
Moments later, as he scanned raw footage of the fans in the stands at the Superdome that he had never seen, Simoneaux saw the classmate waving a PBS flag. And just down the row was his mother, wearing one of his jerseys and a blue turtleneck, with her wide, bright smile.
“At that moment, I knew it … my two guardian angels were winking at me,” Simoneaux said.
Now the chance for his Catholic-PC players to experience all the Superdome feelings means the world to Simoneaux.
“To be there and play there is so special,” Simoneaux said. “I believe Mom will be watching.”